Situated In The Swiss Alps Is A Historic Steam Train Offering Breathtaking Panoramic Views
Lying in the mountains of Central Switzerland, roughly halfway between Bern and Lucerne, a small but mighty railway awaits, ready to offer passengers an extraordinary and historic experience in nature. The Brienz Rothorn Railway, a 19th-century steam cogwheel railway, chugs, huffs, and puffs its way from the lower Brienz Station all the way up to the stunning Rothorn Kulm Station, covering a distance of 4.7 miles. At the train's terminus, you'll be just below the summit of the railroad's namesake, the Brienzer Rothorn mountain — the highest in its range as well as in Lucerne, at 7,710 feet above sea level. The vistas from the summit are extraordinary, with the famous snow-capped peaks of Jungfrau and Eiger in sight, among others. But you don't need to wait until you reach the top for exceptional scenery. As the train is open on all sides, you'll have panoramic views for the whole one-hour trip. Weather permitting, you'll be able to see a total of 693 mountain peaks on this breathtaking journey through the Emmental Alps in the Bernese Oberland.
The Brienz Rothorn Railway has a long history: It was founded in 1891 and opened the following year with five steam-powered locomotives (two of which are still in use). The exciting attraction, constructed by around 700 workers, took 16 months to complete and was built to shuttle visitors on a picturesque ride to the summit. Nowadays, the railway owns three diesel locomotives and 11 coal-fired and oil-fired steam ones, although only eight are used regularly. The trains are charmingly small — the coal-fired steam locomotives can only carry a maximum of 50 passengers and three crew members — which gives guests a cozier experience. So on your next trip to Switzerland, enjoy the majesty and natural beauty of the Swiss Alps on a comfortable, scenic ride.
How to experience the Brienz Rothorn Railway
The railway is always closed for the winter, when the eight trains are serviced and maintained for continuous smooth operation, and officially opens in May. In 2025, the pre-season period is from May 10 until June 6, when the train will only run to Planalp, the midway station. However, from June 7 to October 26, it will operate along the full route (Brienz to Rothorn Kulm). The first departure from Brienz station is at 8:36 a.m. with an earlier 7:36 a.m. departure on weekends only in July, August, and September.
A round-trip ticket for the full route costs around $112 and half that price if you have a GA travel card or half-fare card (available on the SwissPass, which can be purchased through the public transportation company, SBB's, website). Pre-season tickets to Planalp and back are $75, and there is also a half-price option. Children aged 6 to 15 years can ride for just $12 on either route, and dogs are welcome for the same price. Be aware that the train is loud and might be a stressful experience for your pet. It is recommended to book your tickets online in advance, as it's a popular attraction in the summer and rides may sell out. You'll be able to find the train schedule, see how many seats are left each day, and purchase tickets on Brienz Rothorn's website.
Think you'll be hungry when you reach the top? Don't worry. There's a restaurant at Berghaus Rothorn Kulm (Mountain Hotel Rothorn Kulm), which is around 330 feet up a short trail from the railway's terminus. Opening for the same operational period as the train, this restaurant serves up regional cuisine in a self-service buffet, so you can eat your fill before heading back down.
Planning your trip to Brienzer Rothorn and Switzerland
If you're looking to experience the Brienz Rothorn railway more affordably, you can purchase one-way tickets for much lower rates and then hike back down. Note that hikes here are no joke, and you should have a moderate level of physical fitness before choosing to trek. The trail from the summit to Brienz station will take around five hours. Another option to reach the Brienzer Rothorn summit, besides the railway, is through a quick, seven-minute cable car ride, which leaves from Sörenberg in the expansive UNESCO Biosphere Entlebuch. This beautiful area is Switzerland's first biosphere and offers family-friendly activities with stunning mountain views. And if you just can't get enough of historic train rides, continue the fun on the Mount Pilatus cogwheel railway, which starts at Alpnachstad (40 minutes from Brienz station). It will take you on one of the world's steepest train rides, also climbing through the Swiss Alps.
There are plenty of accommodations in this region, including right by the Brienzer Rothorn summit. At the aforementioned Berghaus Rothorn Kulm, you can stay the night to experience sunset over the mountain landscape. In the morning, enjoy a breakfast buffet on the sun terrace, taking in the spectacular views of the Bernese Oberland and Lake Brienz below you.
If you're flying into the area, the closest international airport is in Zurich, a picturesque European city with the world's cleanest air. The airport is about two hours from Brienz Rothorn station by car and closer to three hours by train. For American travelers, there are direct flights to Zurich from major hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., and Miami daily. A visa is not required for U.S. citizens for stays of 90 days or less for tourism purposes.