Situated In The Swiss Alps Is A Historic Steam Train Offering Breathtaking Panoramic Views

Lying in the mountains of Central Switzerland, roughly halfway between Bern and Lucerne, a small but mighty railway awaits, ready to offer passengers an extraordinary and historic experience in nature. The Brienz Rothorn Railway, a 19th-century steam cogwheel railway, chugs, huffs, and puffs its way from the lower Brienz Station all the way up to the stunning Rothorn Kulm Station, covering a distance of 4.7 miles. At the train's terminus, you'll be just below the summit of the railroad's namesake, the Brienzer Rothorn mountain — the highest in its range as well as in Lucerne, at 7,710 feet above sea level. The vistas from the summit are extraordinary, with the famous snow-capped peaks of Jungfrau and Eiger in sight, among others. But you don't need to wait until you reach the top for exceptional scenery. As the train is open on all sides, you'll have panoramic views for the whole one-hour trip. Weather permitting, you'll be able to see a total of 693 mountain peaks on this breathtaking journey through the Emmental Alps in the Bernese Oberland.

The Brienz Rothorn Railway has a long history: It was founded in 1891 and opened the following year with five steam-powered locomotives (two of which are still in use). The exciting attraction, constructed by around 700 workers, took 16 months to complete and was built to shuttle visitors on a picturesque ride to the summit. Nowadays, the railway owns three diesel locomotives and 11 coal-fired and oil-fired steam ones, although only eight are used regularly. The trains are charmingly small — the coal-fired steam locomotives can only carry a maximum of 50 passengers and three crew members — which gives guests a cozier experience. So on your next trip to Switzerland, enjoy the majesty and natural beauty of the Swiss Alps on a comfortable, scenic ride.