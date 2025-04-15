The Striking Ruins In This Remote Southwest Canyon Were Once The Largest Buildings In North America

Many states across the U.S. are enchanting in their own ways, but only one state earns the label of America's official "Land of Enchantment." Though New Mexico doesn't get quite the tourism attention of its neighboring states of Texas, Colorado, and Arizona, this Southwestern gem has some of the most underrated attractions west of the Mississippi River. From natural wonders like Carlsbad Caverns to historical sites like the Taos Pueblo, and even fun novelties like a unique UFO-themed McDonald's in the cosmically charming city of Roswell, New Mexico has something for everyone. One of the state's lesser-known, but unmissable, treasures is tucked away in a National Park Service site about a three-hour drive north of Albuquerque. While Chaco Culture National Historical Park looks mostly like a beautiful, but undeveloped, desert canyon today, this magical landscape once held one of the largest cities in North America!

In terms of purely natural resources, Chaco Culture National Historical Park is a wonderful display of the strange, rugged beauty of New Mexico's Colorado Plateau. The park lies within a scenic canyon setting, carved by periodic rivers that wash through the harsh New Mexican landscape. But this canyon protects one of America's most important archeological sites. Centuries before European colonization, Chaco Canyon was home to a major urban area and some of the largest buildings in North America at the time. Today, Chaco Canyon serves as an essential preserve of the culture and history of the region's Native American civilizations, while offering some of New Mexico's best, scenic hikes.