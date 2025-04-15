Hidden In Southern Oregon's Forests Is A Quirky Treehouse Resort Offering Endless Outdoor Adventures

Set on 36 private acres in the Illinois Valley, the resort now features over 15 treehouses, including three satellite treehouses nearby. Each treehouse is distinct, handcrafted with unique personalities. Enjoy basic amenities like electricity and Wi-Fi, but don't expect to find air conditioning, televisions, or in-room phones. Be sure to read the description before booking, as rooms either include an ensuite bathroom, a bathroom separated by a curtain, or none at all. Like something plucked straight from the pages of a children's novel, the Swiss Family Complex features two separate treehouses: One for kids and one for adults that connect through a trapdoor and catwalks.

The tallest treehouse is the Majestree, standing at an impressive 47 feet off the ground. To get to the living quarters, you'll have to climb four flights of stairs and cross two suspension bridges. Guests are greeted with a spacious interior to accommodate up to six guests. The main level features a queen bed, and the loft area contains two double beds. There's also a full bathroom with a shower and a toilet and a small kitchenette, complete with a microwave, mini-fridge, and coffee maker. The rates range from $120 USD to $365 per night at the time of writing, depending on the season and type of treehouse.

Want to get even higher? Garnier also operates 420 Treehouses on a legal medical marijuana grow site about 10 miles from the main property. The marijuana-friendly, adults-only property features three suites: the TokinTree, the Kush Kabin, and the USS Mary Jane. The most unique stay is the USS Mary Jane, where guests lie in a sailboat suspended 35 feet in the air. For excursions, they offer tours of some local THC and CBC medical-grade cannabis farms located in the region.