Hidden In Southern Oregon's Forests Is A Quirky Treehouse Resort Offering Endless Outdoor Adventures
The world is full of quirky and unique accommodations nestled in the trees. From an invisible tree house in the Swedish forests to the Amazon's only all-inclusive treehouse lodge, you can finally fulfill that childhood dream of living among the trees in your very own treehouse. Even in California's Big Sur, you can sleep in a nest like a bird. But the real pioneer and trailblazer was a series of treehouses built in the 1990s in Oregon's southwest near the city of Cave Junction.
Innovator and tree house builder extraordinaire Michael Garnier envisioned the "treesort" as what he called a "summer camp for families." Initially, the project started off small with just one cabin but struggled to draw interest. Garnier, who was inspired by the whimsical nature of his children's tree houses, wanted to build a grown-up version. Over the years, he faced numerous hurdles, including legal battles and zoning restrictions. After years of ongoing battles with the local authorities, Out 'n' About finally opened its doors to the public in 1998 as a licensed bed and breakfast.
Stay in rustic tree houses, each uniquely designed
Set on 36 private acres in the Illinois Valley, the resort now features over 15 treehouses, including three satellite treehouses nearby. Each treehouse is distinct, handcrafted with unique personalities. Enjoy basic amenities like electricity and Wi-Fi, but don't expect to find air conditioning, televisions, or in-room phones. Be sure to read the description before booking, as rooms either include an ensuite bathroom, a bathroom separated by a curtain, or none at all. Like something plucked straight from the pages of a children's novel, the Swiss Family Complex features two separate treehouses: One for kids and one for adults that connect through a trapdoor and catwalks.
The tallest treehouse is the Majestree, standing at an impressive 47 feet off the ground. To get to the living quarters, you'll have to climb four flights of stairs and cross two suspension bridges. Guests are greeted with a spacious interior to accommodate up to six guests. The main level features a queen bed, and the loft area contains two double beds. There's also a full bathroom with a shower and a toilet and a small kitchenette, complete with a microwave, mini-fridge, and coffee maker. The rates range from $120 USD to $365 per night at the time of writing, depending on the season and type of treehouse.
Want to get even higher? Garnier also operates 420 Treehouses on a legal medical marijuana grow site about 10 miles from the main property. The marijuana-friendly, adults-only property features three suites: the TokinTree, the Kush Kabin, and the USS Mary Jane. The most unique stay is the USS Mary Jane, where guests lie in a sailboat suspended 35 feet in the air. For excursions, they offer tours of some local THC and CBC medical-grade cannabis farms located in the region.
Explore beyond the treesort with thrilling ziplines, river rafting, and more
There are a slew of activities to enjoy while you are at Out 'n' About Treesort. Adrenaline-seekers will enjoy the stomach-dropping 55-foot-tall Tarzan pendulum swing and the ziplines that launch you into the canopy from platforms as high as 70 feet. Take your pick among four scenic rivers in southwest Oregon and Northern California for rafting excursions, or simply cool off in the swimming hole found on the property.
For those who want something more laid-back, consider a horseback ride through the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. You won't have to venture far for fun, though. You'll find lots of kid-friendly tire swings, rope swings, catwalks, swinging bridges, and climbing areas throughout the resort. You can also sign up for an arts and crafts class to take home a tie-dye t-shirt or tile mosaic. Activities are available seasonally and range from $20 USD for 20-minute pony rides to $140 USD for a four to six-hour river rafting trip.