A Secret 'Foodie Grill' Is A Top-Rated Culinary Destination Between Utah's Mighty 5 National Parks

The great outdoors calls to travelers looking for peace and scenic views in remote places far from the business of modern life. This is exactly what people want when they embark on a grand road trip through Utah's five national parks. As incredible as the hiking is, however, Southern Utah isn't exactly known for its food offerings, so visitors usually settle for what they can get in this isolated region, focusing on the natural beauty surrounding them rather than their taste buds. But those in the know make sure to dine at Hell's Backbone Grill in the tiny, little-known town of Boulder, Utah.

Now entering its 26th year of operation, Hell's Backbone Grill is an unlikely high-end dining destination in an area where even gas stations are hard to find. The restaurant, which was selected as a national semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant in the prestigious James Beard Awards, manages to guarantee quality by serving only seasonal and local food, sourced from its own organic farm or surrounding providers. On its website, the establishment claims that "everything in our small kitchen is made from scratch," which includes the jams, pickles, and hot sauce.

You simply can't beat fresh food for taste and quality, which is why many diners go out of their way to come here year after year. Many arrive from the popular nearby town of Escalante, which is only around 40 minutes away. Some, however, make the long four-hour drive all the way from Salt Lake City.