A Secret 'Foodie Grill' Is A Top-Rated Culinary Destination Between Utah's Mighty 5 National Parks
The great outdoors calls to travelers looking for peace and scenic views in remote places far from the business of modern life. This is exactly what people want when they embark on a grand road trip through Utah's five national parks. As incredible as the hiking is, however, Southern Utah isn't exactly known for its food offerings, so visitors usually settle for what they can get in this isolated region, focusing on the natural beauty surrounding them rather than their taste buds. But those in the know make sure to dine at Hell's Backbone Grill in the tiny, little-known town of Boulder, Utah.
Now entering its 26th year of operation, Hell's Backbone Grill is an unlikely high-end dining destination in an area where even gas stations are hard to find. The restaurant, which was selected as a national semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant in the prestigious James Beard Awards, manages to guarantee quality by serving only seasonal and local food, sourced from its own organic farm or surrounding providers. On its website, the establishment claims that "everything in our small kitchen is made from scratch," which includes the jams, pickles, and hot sauce.
You simply can't beat fresh food for taste and quality, which is why many diners go out of their way to come here year after year. Many arrive from the popular nearby town of Escalante, which is only around 40 minutes away. Some, however, make the long four-hour drive all the way from Salt Lake City.
The dining experience at Hell's Backbone Grill
Housed on a farm shared with the rustic Boulder Mountain Lodge, Hell's Backbone Grill has a laid-back atmosphere. The restaurant is only open from mid-March to early December, serving dinner Thursday through Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Since it's considered the best restaurant in the area, it's necessary to make reservations far in advance. Many people stop by before or after visiting the impressive red rocks of nearby Capitol Reef National Park or Bryce Canyon National Park, one of the country's most unique national parks. Those who wish to spend as much of their time as possible outdoors can ask for to-go meals, and there are plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.
Although the seasonal menu constantly changes, you can expect dishes like bison and green chile meatballs, goat cheese fondue, or black powder biscuits with sage butter. The drink menu is the one thing that isn't strictly local, though the wine list includes bottles from California, Oregon, and New Mexico. If you want to keep it as local as possible, try one of the draft microbrews from Utah.
Hell's Backbone Grill has an impressive 4.6 stars from over 1,270 reviews on TripAdvisor. Many diners rave about the quality of the food, the impeccable service, and the restaurant's peaceful setting. Is a detour to this out-of-the-way spot truly worth it, though? The answer to that question depends on how far you're willing to drive for an amazing, award-winning meal.