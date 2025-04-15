An Oklahoma City With A Downtown Steeped In History Offers A Rural Escape Of Unique Shops And Attractions
If you're after a small yet rural town with big character, a getaway to Pawhuska, Oklahoma in Osage County, may be exactly what you need. Located about an hour away from Tulsa, a wildly underrated Southern music city, this destination was established in 1872 and is home to the Osage Nation. Pawhuska's centerpiece is its downtown. Featuring early 20th-century architecture, countless structures are included on the National Register of Historic Places and were built when the city experienced an oil-driven surge. In fact, Downtown Pawhuska was featured in the 2023 film "Killers of the Flower Moon." However, what truly draws visitors is the city's unique shops and attractions.
Start your time in Pawhuska by treating yourself to some shopping downtown. Peruse the aisles of Sister's Attic for second-hand finds like home decor, records, and more. Another interesting tidbit? Sister's Attic was used as a filming location for "Killers of the Flower Moon." For clothing with a western flair, there's Osage Outfitters, featuring an assortment of cowboy boots and outerwear, among other things. These two establishments both have over four-star ratings on Google and are closed on Sundays.
While in downtown, visit the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum, named after the late actor and Oklahoma native. "If you love cowboys and rodeo history then this is the place for you. It is a very nice little museum. Filled with fun facts about Ben Johnson, Pawhuska, and rodeo history," described a reviewer on Google. Also closed Sundays, there is a small admission fee to the museum. In addition, Downtown Pawhuska is where you'll find The Pioneer Woman Mercantile. Founded by Food Network star Ree Drummond, this is one of the city's major highlights.
Stop by The Pioneer Woman Mercantile and other places of interest in Pawhuska
Whether you're a fan of the series "The Pioneer Woman" or not, The Pioneer Woman Mercantile warrants a visit. Housed in a structure from 1910, it features a deli and general store selling housewares and gifts. With 4.5 stars on Google, reviewers speak highly of the food and impeccable ambiance, which infuses rustic and vintage aesthetics. The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, closed Sundays, serves dishes like biscuits and gravy and chicken fried steak. For dessert, you'll want to head to the bakery for goodies like sticky buns and cinnamon rolls.
There's another reason why you should add this attraction to your Pawhuska itinerary — Ree Drummond actually films "The Pioneer Woman" nearby in what is referred to as The Lodge. Guests are welcome to tour this 1960s-era home, but do need to obtain tickets the day of at The Pioneer Woman Mercantile. Note that The Lodge is about 30 minutes away from Downtown Pawhuska. Check out The Pioneer Woman Mercantile's website for tour dates to ensure you can live out your Food Network fantasy during your time here. However, Pawhuska is also brimming with other eclectic attractions.
The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church dates back to 1910 and is a sight to behold thanks to its various detailed stained glass windows. Visitors can learn more about these works of art with a tour. No prior booking is needed but those interested are encouraged to call the church to confirm the tour's availability. A few minutes away is the Osage Nation Museum. As one reviewer on Google explained, "It's not large but what a wonderful way to spend an hour or two and learn about the Osage tribe and their amazing and resilient culture." Open Tuesday to Saturday, admission is free.
Pawhuska abounds in natural beauty
There are adventures in nature to be had in Pawhuska. Ranked as the best thing to do in the city on Tripadvisor is Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. This bucolic site offers visitors the opportunity to view bison in the safety and comfort of their vehicles. "There were hundreds of them roaming free," wrote a user on Tripadvisor. Drive around and soak up the views. If you need to stretch your legs, there's various hiking trails to traverse. Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve is open-year round. Admission is free.
Another spot for outdoor enthusiasts is Osage Hills State Park, known for its breathtaking Sand Creek. Located about 20 minutes outside of downtown, fishing, hiking, and camping are all offered here. Tent and RV sites are available, with countless reviews on Google commending its clean campgrounds and restrooms. Or, book a stay at one of Osage Hills State Park's cabins. Reservations for your preferred accommodation can be made on Travel Oklahoma's website. Likewise, a parking pass is needed and can be purchased online.
Not into camping? The Frontier Hotel in Downtown Pawhuska has stellar ratings on Tripadvisor for its central location and Western-style aesthetic. On average, a night here will set you back under $300. All that said, Pawhuska is located less than a three hours' drive from Oklahoma City, Wichita, Kansas, and Joplin, Missouri. Take into account that the closest airport is the Tulsa International Airport (TUL). To discover other amazing destinations in the Sooner State, read about Chelsea, offering cute lodging, friendly vibes, and countryside beauty on Route 66 and the under-the-radar-Oklahoma town for a serene escape.