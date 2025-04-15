An Oklahoma City With A Downtown Steeped In History Offers A Rural Escape Of Unique Shops And Attractions

If you're after a small yet rural town with big character, a getaway to Pawhuska, Oklahoma in Osage County, may be exactly what you need. Located about an hour away from Tulsa, a wildly underrated Southern music city, this destination was established in 1872 and is home to the Osage Nation. Pawhuska's centerpiece is its downtown. Featuring early 20th-century architecture, countless structures are included on the National Register of Historic Places and were built when the city experienced an oil-driven surge. In fact, Downtown Pawhuska was featured in the 2023 film "Killers of the Flower Moon." However, what truly draws visitors is the city's unique shops and attractions.

Start your time in Pawhuska by treating yourself to some shopping downtown. Peruse the aisles of Sister's Attic for second-hand finds like home decor, records, and more. Another interesting tidbit? Sister's Attic was used as a filming location for "Killers of the Flower Moon." For clothing with a western flair, there's Osage Outfitters, featuring an assortment of cowboy boots and outerwear, among other things. These two establishments both have over four-star ratings on Google and are closed on Sundays.

While in downtown, visit the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum, named after the late actor and Oklahoma native. "If you love cowboys and rodeo history then this is the place for you. It is a very nice little museum. Filled with fun facts about Ben Johnson, Pawhuska, and rodeo history," described a reviewer on Google. Also closed Sundays, there is a small admission fee to the museum. In addition, Downtown Pawhuska is where you'll find The Pioneer Woman Mercantile. Founded by Food Network star Ree Drummond, this is one of the city's major highlights.