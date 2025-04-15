Rick Steves Warns Tourists Of This Upsetting Hotel Scam Abroad And The Easiest Way To Avoid It

As Steves says, distraction is the way these scams work. It could be someone saying they're there to inspect the room, checking to make sure you have enough towels or toiletries, or fixing an appliance like the toilet. They may even come in and take nothing, noting where your things are so they can break in later. If anyone comes to your door claiming to be from the hotel, don't let them in. Instead, as Steves says, call the front desk and ask if anyone has been sent up. In-person scams take advantage of our desire not to be rude, especially if the person looks "official" in a hotel uniform or business clothing.

In-person scams come in many forms. Steves has also spoken about the friendship bracelet scam that opens you up to pickpockets. This, too, works on distraction. Someone will come up to you on the street, offering to show you a cool bracelet demonstration. You agree to be polite, and once you can't take it off your arm, they demand money. While you're arguing with them (if you don't immediately cave to their demands), another person may be picking your pocket. Yet another, really insidious scam Steves has warned travelers about is the charity "petition" scam. Again, you're trying to be kind, but while you're signing or listening to a pitch to sign a petition, someone's hand is in your bag. Keep your eyes open, and if something feels wrong, it probably is.