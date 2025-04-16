Greece's Greenest Island Is A Pristine Paradise Of Dazzling Beaches For An Affordable Getaway

Corfu is known as Greece's "greenest island," thanks to its thick forests and verdant vegetation. If you're looking at satellite images of all the Greek islands, you'll immediately notice how much this large island stands out from the others, like the LGBTQ+ friendly party paradise of Mykonos, which is more dry and arid. It is a place where olive groves and cypress forests stretch across the horizon, blanketing the island's rolling hills in a dense, green canopy. Corfu offers plenty for travelers to do, from exploring the urban center and the nearby archeological sites to lazing the day away on the stunning beaches. And, best of all, a vacation here won't break the bank.

The best time to visit Corfu is in the summer when it's warm enough to enjoy the idyllic beach clubs, but you will have to contend with high-season crowds and prices. The shoulder seasons, in spring or fall, are great alternatives, especially if you go in May or September when you might get lucky weather-wise for a nice beach day. Corfu is roughly 300 miles northwest of Athens, so the best way to get there is to take a direct flight through a connecting hub, which — beyond Athens — includes cities like Paris, London, and Brussels, to name a few.