Greece's Greenest Island Is A Pristine Paradise Of Dazzling Beaches For An Affordable Getaway
Corfu is known as Greece's "greenest island," thanks to its thick forests and verdant vegetation. If you're looking at satellite images of all the Greek islands, you'll immediately notice how much this large island stands out from the others, like the LGBTQ+ friendly party paradise of Mykonos, which is more dry and arid. It is a place where olive groves and cypress forests stretch across the horizon, blanketing the island's rolling hills in a dense, green canopy. Corfu offers plenty for travelers to do, from exploring the urban center and the nearby archeological sites to lazing the day away on the stunning beaches. And, best of all, a vacation here won't break the bank.
The best time to visit Corfu is in the summer when it's warm enough to enjoy the idyllic beach clubs, but you will have to contend with high-season crowds and prices. The shoulder seasons, in spring or fall, are great alternatives, especially if you go in May or September when you might get lucky weather-wise for a nice beach day. Corfu is roughly 300 miles northwest of Athens, so the best way to get there is to take a direct flight through a connecting hub, which — beyond Athens — includes cities like Paris, London, and Brussels, to name a few.
Enjoy the beaches of Corfu on a budget
Corfu is one of the most popular islands to visit in Greece, and even though it doesn't make the list of the best underrated Greek islands, its beaches are worthy of their praise. Among the most beautiful are the golden sands of Agios Georgios and the clear waters of the swimming pool-like bay of Canal d'Amour. There are a few different ways you can approach a beach vacation in Corfu. You could be adventurous, moving from town to town, or indulge in a fly-and-flop style holiday at a plush beach resort within walking distance of everything you need.
You can find affordable resorts like Elea Beach Hotel on Dassia Beach which has rooms starting at $100 per night, with the option to add on an all-inclusive package. If you prefer the backpacking lifestyle, you can find hostels like Corfu Backpackers Beach Hostel not too far from Agios Georgios with basic bunks starting at $55 per night. However, if you're traveling in a group, the best option might be a vacation rental. Browse sites like Airbnb for apartment rentals that go between $40 and $130 per night, but don't forget to check the location. Sometimes, if the price is too good to be true, it's because you need to rent a car to get there.
Exploring Corfu's historic Old Town
Many of the best destinations in Greece are staggeringly old ruins like the Parthenon in Athens or the temple of the oracle at Delphi, but in Corfu's must-visit Old Town, the history is a touch more recent. There were ancient inhabitants, of course, whose relics can be found at the Archaeological Museum of Corfu, but much of the historic architecture you'll see is Venetian, as the island was part of the maritime republic from the 15th to the 18th century. Recognized by UNESCO, the historic center's main sights include three fortresses used to protect the city from invaders and Plateia Spianada, the largest square in Greece. Walk along the Liston Promenade, and you will also see the influence of Venetian architects who, taking some inspiration from Paris as well, used a lot of arches and columns to create stunning arcades.
Take a stroll through the Campiello district and you might even feel like you are in Venice, with all the medieval-era narrow streets hiding lovely churches and beautiful landmarks like Kokkini's Arch, the unofficial entrance to the neighborhood. A guided tour through the Old Town is also an opportunity to sample the local cuisine, which is Greek but highly influenced by the Venetians, which is great news for pasta lovers, with dishes like pastitsada, a beef stew with bucatini.