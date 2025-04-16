Utah's Once-Booming Mining Town Is Now A Very Famous Abandoned Desert Wonder Near Zion National Park

Given the town's location and the extreme nature of the surrounding landscape, it is hard to understand how Frisco ever supported a sizeable population. There isn't even a natural water source! But just like Gold Rush towns in California and the Yukon, money talks, and the Horn Silver Mine was lucrative enough to make overcoming hurdles worthwhile. As with many other towns in the American West during the 19th century, prosperity and riches bred lawlessness and decadence.

During its heyday, Frisco boasted a population of over 6,000, mostly miners, prospectors, and entrepreneurs providing services to this booming community. There were supposedly more than 23 drinking establishments, brothels, and gambling houses, an extraordinary figure for a town of this size. Legend has it that murders were a very, very regular occurrence. In an attempt to control the crime and debauchery, an equally violent lawman was sent to the town with a mandate to kill rather than imprison. However, the collapse of the silver mine in 1885 brought an end to Frisco, and by the 1920s, it was a ghost town.

Frisco is now a famous abandoned desert wonder of the American West. Wandering around the ghostly remains of this remarkable destination is quite an unnerving experience. Many of the buildings are still in existence, mostly in ruined conditions, along with the town cemetery. You can walk in the footsteps of history between tumbledown wooden shacks and the iconic 26-foot-high stone kilns shaped like beehives. For the best-preserved and most photographed historic ghost town, also check out Rhyolite in Nevada.