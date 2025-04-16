Surf, Shop, And Take In Sun And Art In The Wisconsin Town Called 'Malibu Of The Midwest'
When you think of great surfing destinations in the U.S., there are a number of places that probably spring to mind. You might think of the legendary 'Seven Mile Miracle' of Oahu's North Shore, the world's surfing capital and home of the Triple Crown of Surfing. You may consider braving the tiger sharks of Maui and Kauai for powerful waves and epic scenery. Or you could head to one of the inspiring beaches on the California coast, to San Diego, Orange County, or Malibu, for the iconic surf vibe and incredible breaks. But one place you probably wouldn't think about is landlocked Wisconsin, America's Dairyland.
Wisconsin traditionally has more of a German or Scandinavian feel to it than a laid-back surf beach vibe — more Oktoberfest and Bratwurst Day than hanging ten or big wave hunting. But the Badger State is more than just cheese and beer, and the town of Sheboygan, situated on the western shore of Lake Michigan, is an amazing, if unlikely, surf destination!
Known as the Malibu of the Midwest, Sheboygan is about halfway between Green Bay and Milwaukee, just over an hour from Milwaukee International Airport and just over two hours from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. This charming town is the county seat of Sheboygan County and is known for its cultural diversity, particularly its German heritage following waves of immigration in the 19th century, as well as communities of Greeks, Eastern Europeans, and Hmong from Laos who arrived in the 20th century. It has also been a surprisingly popular surfing spot for the last 50 years or so, a hidden gem that offers exceptional surf conditions as well as a delightfully Midwest-flavored surf culture.
Winter waves and chilly winds
As you might expect, surfing in Sheboygan is a little different than riding waves in Montauk or catching breaks on the Outer Banks. For starters, as it's a lake, you're more reliant on the weather conditions to create good waves, so paying attention to the forecast is more important than usual. The water temperature in the Midwest can also be something of a shock to those used to more tropical destinations, so it is vital to be prepared for a chilly ride. The best conditions tend to be from late August through early April, and those winter months can be bone-chillingly cold!
The best spot for catching waves is North Beach on Broughton Drive. Located just north of the city center, the beach is protected by the breakwater to the south and North Point to the north, ensuring small, clean waves. Given Sheboygan's position being pretty much at the center of Lake Michigan, with both northerly and southerly winds, there's plenty on offer for surfers. Another decent spot is on the other side of town, off Kite Beach, just opposite King Park. And if you want to venture further afield, South Beach in the serene, artsy village of Port Washington is another popular spot.
Due to the slightly unusual conditions that surfing in freshwater presents, a few lessons are a great idea for all but the most experienced wave riders. EOS Surf & Revolution Board Shop is Wisconsin's first (and only!) dedicated surf shop and is a great place to go to for a few pointers or to just chew the fat with the area's passionate surf community.
Street art, sculpture, and thrifting
While the surf community in Sheboygan gives the town a sprinkle of uniqueness, there's plenty more to this delightful corner of Wisconsin than just barrels, breaks, and boards. It's got a cultural heart with some fantastic art galleries, as well as an array of excellent boutiques and stores for anyone in the mood for a little retail therapy.
The first stop for anyone looking for a cultural hit in Sheboygan is the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. This fantastic cultural hub boasts eight galleries and features an ever-changing line-up of contemporary art exhibitions from some of the most interesting and exciting artists from Wisconsin and around the world. It has two satellite sites, the Art Preserve and the James Tellen Woodland Sculpture Garden, which are both worth exploring, particularly for fans of sculpture and artist-built environments. The area also has a delightful tradition of street art, with fantastic murals scattered around town; some particularly good examples can be found on North 8th Street.
Sheboygan is also something of a treasure trove for bargain hunters and lovers of independent boutiques. Thrift store fans will be delighted by the trinkets and knick-knacks at City Vintage & Thrift, while FreakToyz is a goldmine for collectibles. It is also worth heading down to the Old World Creamery, as no visit to Wisconsin is complete without a taste of the local dairy products!