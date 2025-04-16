Surf, Shop, And Take In Sun And Art In The Wisconsin Town Called 'Malibu Of The Midwest'

When you think of great surfing destinations in the U.S., there are a number of places that probably spring to mind. You might think of the legendary 'Seven Mile Miracle' of Oahu's North Shore, the world's surfing capital and home of the Triple Crown of Surfing. You may consider braving the tiger sharks of Maui and Kauai for powerful waves and epic scenery. Or you could head to one of the inspiring beaches on the California coast, to San Diego, Orange County, or Malibu, for the iconic surf vibe and incredible breaks. But one place you probably wouldn't think about is landlocked Wisconsin, America's Dairyland.

Wisconsin traditionally has more of a German or Scandinavian feel to it than a laid-back surf beach vibe — more Oktoberfest and Bratwurst Day than hanging ten or big wave hunting. But the Badger State is more than just cheese and beer, and the town of Sheboygan, situated on the western shore of Lake Michigan, is an amazing, if unlikely, surf destination!

Known as the Malibu of the Midwest, Sheboygan is about halfway between Green Bay and Milwaukee, just over an hour from Milwaukee International Airport and just over two hours from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. This charming town is the county seat of Sheboygan County and is known for its cultural diversity, particularly its German heritage following waves of immigration in the 19th century, as well as communities of Greeks, Eastern Europeans, and Hmong from Laos who arrived in the 20th century. It has also been a surprisingly popular surfing spot for the last 50 years or so, a hidden gem that offers exceptional surf conditions as well as a delightfully Midwest-flavored surf culture.