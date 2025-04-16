Hidden In An Ancient Forest On Washington's Olympic Peninsula Is An Elegant, Historic Lakefront Lodge

Lake Quinault Lodge provides plenty of amenities for guests to feel comfortable and find recreation. As prices start around $130 per night, many rooms look out over the lake, and a few have balconies or fireplaces. For unwinding, there's an indoor heated swimming pool plus a sauna, and guests have easy access down to Lake Quinault, where kayaks and canoes are allowed during the warmer seasons. The property includes a game room, shops, and a garden area as well.

If you want to learn more about the surroundings, there are guided tours that run into this overlooked Washington rainforest or onto the lake, explaining the natural history. One tour that is run by the lodge is the Lake Quinault Rainforest Tour, which is a 4-hour excursion that takes you on a 33-mile trip on a shuttle bus, going deep into parts of Olympic National Park. This area contains all the temperate types of rainforests found in the lower 48 states, which is slightly different than one tropical rainforest in the U.S. that feels like a beautiful Costa Rican vacation, and along the way, you'll see the lush surroundings with huge trees, running waterfalls, and secluded ponds. The tour makes its way into the Valley of the Giants, giving travelers a chance to view the Quinault Rainforest. You can also learn about the Quinault Indian Nation, as well as early days of exploration in the area. If you're not wanting to go on a formal tour, you can hike directly into parts of the rainforest yourself.