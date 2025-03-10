Olympic National Park's Best Beach Is A Hidden Paradise To Spot Wildlife With Serene Coastal Views

Pacific Northwest beaches have a particular kind of beauty not found in many coastal areas. In contrast to Southern California's sunny surf and sand, Washington's beaches more often display deep evergreen forests, mythic fog covers, and intricate ecosystems forged by the region's wetter climate. While Olympic National Park and the Olympic Peninsula as a whole have an excellent balance of scenic coastline and thick forests, Rialto Beach's location at the mouth of the Quillayute River provides it with some of the best contrasts of ocean and forest anywhere in Washington.

As a beach getaway in Olympic National Park, Rialto Beach matches the seclusion, dramatic views, and rock formations of Washington's Second Beach, just a short distance away. One advantage that Rialto Beach has over others in the Olympic Peninsula is convenience. Despite its pristine appearance, Rialto Beach is easily accessed from the Mora Campground and parking area, with only a short and manageable distance between the parking lot and the water. Many experienced park-goers believe that Rialto is the most walkable beach around Olympic and is the national park's best destination for unforgettable beachside hikes.

Although it is conveniently located next to parking and lodging areas, Rialto Beach is also one of the best places in Olympic to experience the Pacific Northwest's complex coastal beauty. Rialto Beach features abundant tide pools, where beachgoers and hikers can discover beautiful starfish, anemones, and other distinctive sea life indicative of this intricate tidal ecosystem. Farther out from shore, beachgoers have a great chance to observe impressive marine animals, including whales, orcas, sea lions, seals, otters, and sea turtles. Overhead, birdwatchers can also observe eagles, osprey, herons, and other types of seabirds.