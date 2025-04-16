Michigan's Largest Natural Freshwater Spring Is A Crystal-Clear Peninsula Paradise With Ethereal Beauty

The landscape of Michigan's remote Upper Peninsula is among the most scenic in the United States. Filled with pristine forests, untouched coastline, and more than a few lakes, it's hard not to find yourself in awe at this Midwestern gem. But nowhere is the beauty of the Upper Peninsula more apparent than Kitch-iti-kipi. Also known as The Big Spring, this natural wonder is tucked away in Palms Book State Park — about 15 minutes northwest of Manistique on the western border of Indian Lake.

Kitch-iti-kipi is Michigan's largest natural spring. Spanning 200 feet and plunging 40 feet into the ground, it's surrounded by an improbably thick forest that only makes it feel more magical. The Ojibwa people found the spring centuries ago and nicknamed it the "Mirror of Heaven," thanks to its calm, reflective waters and its remarkable teal color. Visiting the natural spring is bound to be a relaxing experience, but getting to this remote section of Michigan can prove to be a challenge.

Thankfully, a trip to Kitch-iti-kipi can be bundled into a trip to several other Upper Peninsula attractions. An underrated archipelago of Michigan islands is just a few hours away, the lovely Mackinac Island makes for a great multi-day trip, and the striking Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is due north of Palms Book State Park. But regardless of how you plan to see Kitch-iti-kipi, you'll be treated to an awe-inspiring getaway that'll leave you thinking differently about Michigan and the Midwest.