Michigan's Largest Natural Freshwater Spring Is A Crystal-Clear Peninsula Paradise With Ethereal Beauty
The landscape of Michigan's remote Upper Peninsula is among the most scenic in the United States. Filled with pristine forests, untouched coastline, and more than a few lakes, it's hard not to find yourself in awe at this Midwestern gem. But nowhere is the beauty of the Upper Peninsula more apparent than Kitch-iti-kipi. Also known as The Big Spring, this natural wonder is tucked away in Palms Book State Park — about 15 minutes northwest of Manistique on the western border of Indian Lake.
Kitch-iti-kipi is Michigan's largest natural spring. Spanning 200 feet and plunging 40 feet into the ground, it's surrounded by an improbably thick forest that only makes it feel more magical. The Ojibwa people found the spring centuries ago and nicknamed it the "Mirror of Heaven," thanks to its calm, reflective waters and its remarkable teal color. Visiting the natural spring is bound to be a relaxing experience, but getting to this remote section of Michigan can prove to be a challenge.
Thankfully, a trip to Kitch-iti-kipi can be bundled into a trip to several other Upper Peninsula attractions. An underrated archipelago of Michigan islands is just a few hours away, the lovely Mackinac Island makes for a great multi-day trip, and the striking Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is due north of Palms Book State Park. But regardless of how you plan to see Kitch-iti-kipi, you'll be treated to an awe-inspiring getaway that'll leave you thinking differently about Michigan and the Midwest.
Kitch-iti kipi: The Big Spring
Kitch-iti-kipi is the main attraction at Palms Book State Park. There's little else inside the park beyond the natural spring, though you will find a seasonal concession stand, a picnic area, and a restroom near the parking lot. You'll need to purchase a ticket to enter the park (unless you have a Michigan Recreation passport), though a daily pass can be purchased by non-residents for around $11.
Viewing Kitch-iti-kipi is made easy thanks to an observation raft that floats you across the length of the spring. The viewing platform has an opening in the center that looks directly down into the water — giving you a stunning vantage point to watch the many fish that call the area home. You'll also notice sand rolling along the bottom of the spring due to the 10,000 gallons of fresh water bubbling through the limestone every minute. Beyond this observation raft, there's not much else in the park. However, you can find a bit of hiking nearby at Indian Lake Pathway and its three loops. If you don't mind a longer drive, you can explore sandstone cliffs, caves, and pillars at another Upper Peninsula lakeshore hike.
Because the water is so clear, Kitch-iti-kipi is a popular spot for photos. While visiting, remember to be respectful of the landscape and your fellow travelers. You'll also need to follow strict park regulations, such as no swimming, bathing, or scuba diving. In general, it's best to avoid touching the water at all (and that includes the prohibited use of underwater cameras).
Planning your trip to Kitch-iti-kipi
Manistique is one of the biggest cities near Kitchi-iti-kipi and Palms Book State Park. However, it's quite small with just a few thousand residents. This means you won't find any major airports nearby, so you'll likely end up with at least one connecting flight when trying to get here. The Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport is less than two hours away, so consider flying here and making your way southeast to Manistique.
A handful of small hotels can be found in Manistique, but a more peaceful experience can likely be found at one of the area's many campgrounds. The entire southern and western shores of Indian Lake are dotted with highly rated sites, so try booking space at something like the Indian Lake State Park. Not only will these put you closer to the natural spring, but you'll be immersed in some of the best landscapes the U.P. has to offer.
Looking for more adventures? Michigan is home to some of the best places in the Midwest where you can view the northern lights. Better yet, most locations are just a few hours from Manistique. If you're interested in seeing the phenomenon, plan your trip for the fall or winter — don't worry, Kitch-iti-kipi rarely freezes, so you'll still get to enjoy its peaceful waters regardless of when you visit.