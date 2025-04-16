An Abandoned Fishing Village In China May Just Be The 'Greenest Village In The World' Today

Our planet is scattered with the remains of human history: ghost towns in the American West, ancient cities on mountaintops, and crumbling castles considered the most haunted destinations in the entire world. These abandoned relics also tend to attract visitors, drawn to the stark beauty and glimpse into a long-gone past. One of these deserted spots has leveraged its unusual beauty into a tourism hotspot, thanks in part to viral photos: Houtouwan village on the Chinese island of Shengshan.

Houtouwan is known as one of the world's "greenest villages," not because of its environmental practices but, more literally, because the leftover buildings are now being overtaken with lush greenery. Nature is reclaiming her ground in Houtouwan, with dramatic results. Although there are no longer any official residents of Houtouwan, island locals have added hiking trails, a viewing platform, and even several small inns to capitalize on tourism. Houtouwan is a photographer's dream, with its many cliffside, vine-covered buildings scattered on the hills, leading down to the turquoise ocean.