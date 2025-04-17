A Charming Riverside Town In Ohio Offers Colorful Murals, A Lively Antique Scene, And Outdoor Fun

Antique malls galore, hiking trails, a thriving art scene, and so much more — these are just some of the amazing things you'll find if you travel to Portsmouth, Ohio, a charming riverside city found in Scioto County. It's hard to go wrong planning a vacation to Portsmouth, and with a population of just over 18,000 people, it really is a small-town charmer.

While Ohio is full of historic small towns like Milford, one of Portsmouth's most unique small-town attractions is its murals. The Floodwall Murals were born out of the devastating Ohio River Flood, which took place in the winter of 1937. The flood resulted in 165 billion tons of rain falling on the Midwest (and Portsmouth), resulting in subsequent rain for 22 days. The catastrophe ended with an estimated 350 dead and nearly 1 million people left homeless.

But Portsmouth persevered, and a flood wall was built in 1943. Standing about 20 feet high and 2,000 feet long, it stretches from the main riverfront to downtown Portsmouth. Artist Robert Dafford began decorating the walls with his murals in 1992, and over the next 10 years, more than 50 vibrant murals were created. It's an ongoing project that depicts some 2,000 years of history in the area, from Native American culture to various industries, landscapes, and notable sites.