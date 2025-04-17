A Charming Riverside Town In Ohio Offers Colorful Murals, A Lively Antique Scene, And Outdoor Fun
Antique malls galore, hiking trails, a thriving art scene, and so much more — these are just some of the amazing things you'll find if you travel to Portsmouth, Ohio, a charming riverside city found in Scioto County. It's hard to go wrong planning a vacation to Portsmouth, and with a population of just over 18,000 people, it really is a small-town charmer.
While Ohio is full of historic small towns like Milford, one of Portsmouth's most unique small-town attractions is its murals. The Floodwall Murals were born out of the devastating Ohio River Flood, which took place in the winter of 1937. The flood resulted in 165 billion tons of rain falling on the Midwest (and Portsmouth), resulting in subsequent rain for 22 days. The catastrophe ended with an estimated 350 dead and nearly 1 million people left homeless.
But Portsmouth persevered, and a flood wall was built in 1943. Standing about 20 feet high and 2,000 feet long, it stretches from the main riverfront to downtown Portsmouth. Artist Robert Dafford began decorating the walls with his murals in 1992, and over the next 10 years, more than 50 vibrant murals were created. It's an ongoing project that depicts some 2,000 years of history in the area, from Native American culture to various industries, landscapes, and notable sites.
The best antique shopping and outdoor fun in Portsmouth, Ohio
Fancy yourself an antiquarian? Or do you just enjoy browsing valuable relics? While Milan, Ohio, has its fair share of antique shops, Portsmouth, Ohio, also has you covered. You'll want to head to the Boneyfiddle Commercial District, also known as the Historic Boneyfiddle District. Located where the Scioto and Ohio rivers meet, this area is known for being one of the oldest neighborhoods in Portsmouth and a hub for antique lovers.
The massive 28,000-square-foot Unique Antiques Warehouse, located at 116 Jefferson Street, is home to more than 80 vendor booths in an accessible, one-story space where you'll find a variety of antiques, collectibles, and vintage items. Another popular spot is Ghosts in the Attic Antique Mall, at 518 2nd Street. Its three floors are filled with an inventory that would make any shopper excited. This mall sells thousands of items from over 50 vendors and is open seven days a week.
Portsmouth is also perfect for a host of outdoor activities. Would you like to get some steps in? Just under a 10-minute drive from town, the Raven Rock State Nature Preserve gives visitors a panoramic view of the Ohio River valley, opportunities for wildlife viewing, and access to three natural sandstone arches. The 98-acre preserve is also home to the 1.25-mile Raven Rock Trail, which has a 500-foot elevation gain.
Local dining and travel tips for Portsmouth
For something that combines both the outdoors and shopping, Portsmouth is home to the Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market. Running from May to October, this market is a great spot to peruse and support various booths selling local produce, baked goods, and more. They also host different public events ranging from agriculture education and art workshops to live music shows.
You also don't want to miss out on the food! Portsmouth provides a variety of wonderful eats. Craving coffee? The Lofts Coffee Company at 842 Gallia Street offers fair trade, globally sourced coffee, and it's roasted locally, so you can be sure the quality will be good. Patties and Pints at 546 2nd Street is the perfect spot when you're looking to fill that burger and beer-sized hole in your heart, as the self-proclaimed Ohio speakeasy offers American fare with a twist and over 50 brews on tap.
Though no public transit is available, the downtown location provides easily walkable or bikeable distances between shops. Traveling to Portsmouth shouldn't be too tricky — the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport, which is located in Minford, Ohio, is 12 miles from Portsmouth and about a 25-minute drive. Portsmouth sits about 100 miles away from Cincinnati and roughly 90 miles from Columbus (where you can see one of the largest rose gardens in the U.S.), so if you're craving a major city, you're not too far away.