Situated Between Porto And Lisbon Is An Underrated City Called 'Venice Of Portugal' With Fairytale Charm
Portugal's Silver Coast is a fabulous, rugged, and stunning beautiful stretch of shore that runs from Lisbon to Porto along the dramatic Atlantic Ocean coastline. With long, golden sand beaches, powerful surf breaks, and charming towns like Nazare, Mira, and Santa Maria de Feira, it's an unsung part of this beautiful country that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Porto, the second city of Portugal, is its crown jewel, crammed with culture, history, wine, and one of Rick Steves' favorite European markets. But there are plenty of other spots to explore that are just as worth taking the time to visit.
One of the most charming is Aveiro, an underrated gem located about 50 miles south of Porto. This gorgeous coastal city is often referred to as "the Venice of Portugal" due to its pretty canals, colorful boats, and fairytale buildings. And yet, it's often overlooked as a vacation destination.
Thanks to its location — it's just an hour's drive from Porto International Airport — Aveiro is a breeze to get to. In addition to being a fabulous destination in its own right, it's the perfect day trip from Porto as part of a longer vacation, pairing nicely with a visit to the gorgeous Douro Valley wine region. Aveiro has a little something for everyone, with beautiful beaches, exquisite architecture, a bustling, vibrant atmosphere, and a fabulous food scene. It makes the perfect halfway stop if you can't decide between Lisbon and Porto for your next vacation.
Canals, salt, and Art Nouveau
Aveiro fully deserves its "Portuguese Venice" nickname. Located at the confluence of the Boco River and the Aveiro Lagoon, its design is hugely influenced by the water and has been a city of passage for the majority of its history. It might not have quite the same amount of canals as its Venetian cousin, but its Canal Central dominates the center of town while smaller tributaries criss-cross through the surrounding wetlands as they make their way out to the lagoon. Aveiro boasts its own traditional boats that rival Venice's gondolas with its brightly colored, traditional moliceiros. These were originally functional crafts used to harvest algae and seaweed but now are used to ferry tourists around the town's gorgeous network of channels in comfort and style.
Aveiro has a rich history and has been an important center of trade in Portugal for centuries. The salt ponds that surround the city have been fundamental to their salt trade since Ancient Roman times and remain a vital part of Aveiro's modern economy. A visit to the Troncalhada Ecomuseum provides a fascinating dive into the traditional methods of production and harvest and is a great chance to pick up some high-quality salt to take home. Another wonderful historical spot worth a visit is the Aveiro Museum; housed in the old Convent of Jesus, it combines gorgeous religious art with an interesting exploration of Aveiro's past.
As mentioned above, Aveiro is also home to some truly gorgeous architecture. There are some beautiful medieval churches like the Chapel of Senhor das Barrocas and Santa Casa de Misericordia, but the best of Aveiro is found in its picturesque and vivid Art Nouveau houses that stand on the banks of the Central Canal, as well as other excellent examples of the style scattered around town.
Beautiful beaches and fresh seafood
While Aveiro isn't a beach town per se, it's close enough to the magnificent Atlantic coastline to count. Praia da Costa Nova is a short 15-minute drive and boasts one of the best beaches in the region, set against the picture-perfect backdrop of its traditional candy-striped fishermen's huts. If dealing with other travelers setting up Instagram-worthy shots is a downer, then head to the São Jacinto Dunes Natural Reserve, where you'll find miles of secluded, pristine, and largely empty beaches to enjoy.
Aveiro is famous for its seafood, and the best place to try it is the fish market in the center of town. Fishermen come in from the ocean and the lagoon every day with the freshest catches, and the space is filled with locals and tourists alike. Head to the 1st floor for a sit-down meal at the Restaurant Mercado do Peixe, and don't miss out on the bacalao and marinated eels, some local specialities. Afterward, try to find some ovos moles, the traditional sweet treats of the region.
If you're looking for a slightly more formal dining experience, Aveiro is packed with fantastic restaurants. For those in the mood for seafood, Restaurante Dóri is one of the best, famed for its fritada de pescado, and O Bairro offers inventive modern takes on traditional Portuguese cuisine in a laid-back and casual setting. Meanwhile, Prosa is contemporary elegance and sophistication personified, inspired by the works of famous Portuguese writer Eça de Queiroz!