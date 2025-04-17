Situated Between Porto And Lisbon Is An Underrated City Called 'Venice Of Portugal' With Fairytale Charm

Portugal's Silver Coast is a fabulous, rugged, and stunning beautiful stretch of shore that runs from Lisbon to Porto along the dramatic Atlantic Ocean coastline. With long, golden sand beaches, powerful surf breaks, and charming towns like Nazare, Mira, and Santa Maria de Feira, it's an unsung part of this beautiful country that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Porto, the second city of Portugal, is its crown jewel, crammed with culture, history, wine, and one of Rick Steves' favorite European markets. But there are plenty of other spots to explore that are just as worth taking the time to visit.

One of the most charming is Aveiro, an underrated gem located about 50 miles south of Porto. This gorgeous coastal city is often referred to as "the Venice of Portugal" due to its pretty canals, colorful boats, and fairytale buildings. And yet, it's often overlooked as a vacation destination.

Thanks to its location — it's just an hour's drive from Porto International Airport — Aveiro is a breeze to get to. In addition to being a fabulous destination in its own right, it's the perfect day trip from Porto as part of a longer vacation, pairing nicely with a visit to the gorgeous Douro Valley wine region. Aveiro has a little something for everyone, with beautiful beaches, exquisite architecture, a bustling, vibrant atmosphere, and a fabulous food scene. It makes the perfect halfway stop if you can't decide between Lisbon and Porto for your next vacation.