This Timeless Alabama Village Is Full Of Old-School Architecture, Culinary Delights, And Historic Charm

One of Alabama's historic jewel towns, Mooresville is the perfect place to leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind and take a step back in time. Gravelly avenues flanked by leafy trees are your red carpet to some of the state's best preserved and oldest buildings. From Alabama's oldest post office, still sending out letters from its quaint wooden boxes, to historic houses and churches in the solemn Greek Revival style, Mooresville is full of enchanting old-school architecture.

Without any doubt, you are spoiled for choice when looking for one-of-a-kind, pretty towns in Alabama, making the state the perfect playground for those who are after experiences full of history and timeless charm. Continuing an age-old tradition of Southern delicacies, Mooresville and its surroundings are also a hub for good food. This tiny town has kept its people sweet with boutique bakeries such as Dogwood & Magnolia and old-style candy shops such as Lyla's Little House towering above other culinary establishments.

You can reach Mooresville from Huntsville International Airport 9.5 miles away, or with a 10-minute drive from Decatur across the Beeline Highway crossing the Tennessee River. One thing is sure: Once you leave your car behind and stroll around the town, it will feel like you just hopped inside a picturesque postcard full of stories from a bygone era.