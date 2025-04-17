The Truth About Italy's 'Skip-The-Line' Tickets Tour Companies Don't Want You To Know

Visiting Italy can be the trip of a lifetime, and Rome is the jewel in the country's crown. If you're visiting, you're likely to be doing what travel pro Rick Steves calls Rome's "Caesar shuffle," which is hitting the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and the Pantheon. Well, you and thousands of other tourists who want to marvel at these incredible ancient locations. If you're planning a trip, you may have considered something called "skip-the-line" tickets, where a company says you can bypass some long lines if you book the ticket through them. Some of these companies offer you a tour along with these tickets, and if that's what you're looking for, this may be just fine for you. However, there is something some of these companies don't want you to know: Any timed ticket that you purchase from an attraction's official website is technically a skip-the-line ticket, and it's likely less expensive that those purchased from third-party sellers.

If you're not interested in a tour, it's best to simply purchase timed tickets yourself. For instance, the Colosseum — as with many other attractions in Europe and America like the Louvre Museum in Paris or the Getty Center in Los Angeles — makes you reserve a specific entry time window. Some of the skip-the-line companies may purchase some timed tickets and resell them at a higher price. Unless the attraction has a special entrance for tours, you're likely going to pay less on the official site with the same amount of time standing in line. And make no mistake: You're going to be waiting in a line either way.