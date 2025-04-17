Austin's Trendiest Boutique Hotel Thrives In The City's Favorite Street With Cool Vintage Vibes
Austin's hippest neighborhood that is brimming with art may be found in the east. But head down to Travis Heights and you'll find an equally trendy neck of the woods that embodies the quirky, indie spirit of the city just the same. The historic area, which is flanked by Lady Bird Lake to the north and South Congress Avenue to the west, is famed for its architectural diversity, with Victorian-Era and Mid-Century Modern houses going toe to toe along its shaded streets. Another shining example of Travis Heights' eclectic facade is the South Congress Hotel, which offers guests a minimalist-industrial feel but with all the best modern amenities.
Located along South Congress Avenue, the hotel takes up a block of prime real estate on one of the most popular streets in Austin. The avenue is chock-full of live music venues and local shops — namely vintage stores and clothing boutiques — not to mention a delicious assortment of food trucks. Fancy a pair of cowboy boots? Dress like a true Texan with a stop at the Western retailer Allens Boots, which is just across the street from the hotel. A leather goods store and candle shop are also right across the street, as well as the Italian neighborhood eatery Vespaio Restaurant and Chapulín Cantina, which specializes in authentic Oaxacan cuisine.
But, guests don't even have to leave the South Congress Hotel to take advantage of some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment that Austin has to offer. The hotel has three restaurants on site: Café No Sé, which serves brunch and dinner; the steakhouse Maie Day; and Otoko, a 12-seat Japanese omakase restaurant. Grab a latte at the coffee and bakeshop Mañana, indulge in a nightcap at the omakase-style cocktail bar Watertrade, or shop the hotel's collection of retailers.
Dive into amenities at the South Congress Hotel
It's not hard to see why the South Congress Hotel has become a popular venue for weddings. Opened in September 2015, it has all the luxe trappings of a five-star resort. Valet parking? Check. 24-hour concierge service? Check. A rooftop pool and bar? Check and check. The hotel even doles out complimentary drip coffee in the wee hours of the morning. Plus, the fitness center is bedecked with Peloton machines and smart fitness mirrors if working out while on vacation is your thing. Traveling with your furry, four-legged companions? Fret not, because the hotel welcomes dogs at no extra charge and even provides pup beds, bowls, and treats upon request.
This boutique hotel is also large, containing 71 guest rooms and a dozen suites. Each one features hardwood floors and huge walk-in showers, so you're sure to feel at home no matter which room you choose. Just take it from one former guest, who said their stay was "a fantastic experience from beginning to end," via Tripadvisor. "The concierge and staff at the hotel are incredibly friendly and accommodating," the reviewer added. "The rooms feel spacious and private, with small touches like Bluetooth speakers and a really well-curated selection of snacks and mini-bar, as well as a great line-up of Ursa Major toiletries." The smallest of the hotel's abodes, the River City rooms, are 285 square feet, while the largest, dubbed the Bouldin rooms, span 350 square feet. Need more space? The suites range between 560 and 940 square feet.
Explore Travis Heights and the surrounding area
Once you decide to leave your hotel room, there is much to see and do around Travis Heights. Up first on the list is the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bat Bridge, which is only a mile up the avenue from the hotel. As its name suggests, this unique Texas bridge is home to America's largest urban bat colony. During peak season, which typically runs between April and October, up to 1.5 million bats can be seen flying out from under the bridge each night in search of food. Of course, if you're not big on flying mammal gazing, the bridge is still a great place to go to see stellar sunset views.
Under the bridge, Lady Bird Lake is perfect for an afternoon of kayaking or paddleboarding. Or, you can take a walk along the edge of the water via the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, a 10-mile loop that goes around the reservoir. A number of scenic parks can be found along the way, including Butler Metro Park and Butler Shores at Town Lake, the latter of which is about 2 miles away from the South Congress Hotel. Looking for other unique places to stay around Austin? You can get a taste of Southern hospitality in the tiny Texas town of Round Top, located halfway between the state's capital and Houston, with a stay at the boutique Hotel Lulu, which features 14 uniquely decorated rooms.