Austin's Trendiest Boutique Hotel Thrives In The City's Favorite Street With Cool Vintage Vibes

Austin's hippest neighborhood that is brimming with art may be found in the east. But head down to Travis Heights and you'll find an equally trendy neck of the woods that embodies the quirky, indie spirit of the city just the same. The historic area, which is flanked by Lady Bird Lake to the north and South Congress Avenue to the west, is famed for its architectural diversity, with Victorian-Era and Mid-Century Modern houses going toe to toe along its shaded streets. Another shining example of Travis Heights' eclectic facade is the South Congress Hotel, which offers guests a minimalist-industrial feel but with all the best modern amenities.

Located along South Congress Avenue, the hotel takes up a block of prime real estate on one of the most popular streets in Austin. The avenue is chock-full of live music venues and local shops — namely vintage stores and clothing boutiques — not to mention a delicious assortment of food trucks. Fancy a pair of cowboy boots? Dress like a true Texan with a stop at the Western retailer Allens Boots, which is just across the street from the hotel. A leather goods store and candle shop are also right across the street, as well as the Italian neighborhood eatery Vespaio Restaurant and Chapulín Cantina, which specializes in authentic Oaxacan cuisine.

But, guests don't even have to leave the South Congress Hotel to take advantage of some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment that Austin has to offer. The hotel has three restaurants on site: Café No Sé, which serves brunch and dinner; the steakhouse Maie Day; and Otoko, a 12-seat Japanese omakase restaurant. Grab a latte at the coffee and bakeshop Mañana, indulge in a nightcap at the omakase-style cocktail bar Watertrade, or shop the hotel's collection of retailers.