One Of Portugal's Best Beaches Is A Jaw-Dropping, Cliff-Backed Cove Only Reachable By Stairs

Portugal is one of the most breathtaking beach destinations in Europe. It has a staggering array of stunning stretches of sand, from the hidden coves backed by golden cliffs of the Algarve to the wild, northern beaches beloved by surfers. It boasts sun-drenched Maui vibes without the crowds in Madeira and elegant fairytale bays overlooked by palaces around Sintra, Setubal, and Lisbon. Best of all, it is one of the cheapest destinations in Europe for a beach vacation, making it a stunning choice for a summer escape.

While it would be almost impossible to choose a single "best beach" from the remarkable variety in Portugal, Praia do Camilo deserves a place on any shortlist. Hidden away on a rocky promontory just outside Lagos in the Algarve in southern Portugal, this cliff-backed cove is a secret treasure, kept pristine and uncrowded by being only accessible via 200 stairs down the cliff face. It is a short drive from the center of Lagos, and you can park at the O Camilo restaurant at the top of the cliffs. Getting to Lagos itself is also pretty simple, as it is about an hour's drive from Faro International Airport, the main airport for the Algarve.

Surrounded by the vibrantly colorful sandstone formations that make the Algarve so iconic, Praia do Camilo is an extraordinarily picturesque spot that offers a uniquely delightful beach experience. Soft, golden sand gives way to startlingly clear turquoise water, protected by towering cliffs punctuated by caves and tunnels.