One Of Portugal's Best Beaches Is A Jaw-Dropping, Cliff-Backed Cove Only Reachable By Stairs
Portugal is one of the most breathtaking beach destinations in Europe. It has a staggering array of stunning stretches of sand, from the hidden coves backed by golden cliffs of the Algarve to the wild, northern beaches beloved by surfers. It boasts sun-drenched Maui vibes without the crowds in Madeira and elegant fairytale bays overlooked by palaces around Sintra, Setubal, and Lisbon. Best of all, it is one of the cheapest destinations in Europe for a beach vacation, making it a stunning choice for a summer escape.
While it would be almost impossible to choose a single "best beach" from the remarkable variety in Portugal, Praia do Camilo deserves a place on any shortlist. Hidden away on a rocky promontory just outside Lagos in the Algarve in southern Portugal, this cliff-backed cove is a secret treasure, kept pristine and uncrowded by being only accessible via 200 stairs down the cliff face. It is a short drive from the center of Lagos, and you can park at the O Camilo restaurant at the top of the cliffs. Getting to Lagos itself is also pretty simple, as it is about an hour's drive from Faro International Airport, the main airport for the Algarve.
Surrounded by the vibrantly colorful sandstone formations that make the Algarve so iconic, Praia do Camilo is an extraordinarily picturesque spot that offers a uniquely delightful beach experience. Soft, golden sand gives way to startlingly clear turquoise water, protected by towering cliffs punctuated by caves and tunnels.
Picturesque sea views and gorgeous sandstone arches
Getting to Praia do Camilo is a huge part of the charm of this fantastic little beach. Arriving at the top of the cliffs you are greeted by what looks like an endless flight of wooden stairs, tumbling down towards the sea like something out of an M.C. Escher print. The descent isn't too challenging as the stairs are solid and relatively gentle, but there are over 200 of them which can make getting down to the sand a daunting prospect. But the beach at the bottom is well worth the effort.
Praia do Camilo is small, but perfectly formed, made up of two separate beaches connected by a tunnel carved through the sandstone. The first beach is the larger of the two and probably the more attractive, but as it is closer to the stairs it tends to be busier. If you want a bit more privacy, peace, and quiet then it is worth heading through the tunnel to the smaller beach on the other side.
One of the best things about Praia do Camilo, and about beaches in the Algarve in general, are the stunning rock formations that are dotted along the coast, adding a wonderful visual element to your day at the beach. At Praia do Camilo this is the Ponta da Piedade, a dramatic set of isolated rocks carved out of the main coastline, seemingly floating free in the sea. Huge arches and intriguing sea caves make the Ponta da Piedade a hugely popular attraction and hopping on a boat for an up-close exploration is the best way to appreciate the natural beauty of this local landmark.
Mouthwatering cuisine and walk through history
Despite its secluded atmosphere, Praia do Camilo is just a stone's throw from the center of Lagos. This means there's plenty to do beyond the beach. Lagos is one of the most interesting, exciting, and attractive spots in the Algarve, so exploring the city and its surroundings in more detail is a great idea.
Lagos Old Town is a dream. A tangle of cobbled streets, winding alleyways, and charming plazas, encircled by the remains of imposing 16th-century walls. It is worth heading to the west of town to see the restored section of this fortification, as well as the bastions that served as the original entry points to the town. The Castelo dos Governadores is also worth a look, the ruins of a historic Moorish castle captured by the Christians in the 13th century. History lovers will also find the Antigo Mercado de Escravos fascinating, a somewhat grim museum housed in the building believed to be the first slave market in Europe. Less depressing is the Museu Municipal, a wonderfully chaotic collection of artifacts and trinkets relating to Lagos' rich history, right next to the exquisite Baroque beauty of the Igreja de Santo António.
Lagos is also one of the most interesting places in Portugal to eat, with culinary traditions that reflect its status as a melting pot on the edge of Europe. Seafood is a huge part of the food culture here, and there is an array of fabulous restaurants overlooking the pretty marina, like Avenida, where Dutch chef Roeland Klein serves up a wonderfully fish-forward tasting menu. Tasca do Kiko on the other side of the water is another excellent option. Don't forget to indulge in a few glasses of moscatel, the local wine.