The 'Cotswolds Of France' Is A Storybook Countryside Getaway Full Of Cozy Shops And Tasty Food

If you've visited Britain's Cotswolds, then you'll know it's renowned as a patchwork of bucolic countryside views punctuated by beautiful manor houses and some of the prettiest villages in England, with scores of pubs, restaurants, and quaint shops to peruse between hikes. But if you tilt this a little bit to the south — crossing the English Channel into Normandy — give it all a French accent, replace the pubs with wine shops and the quaint English tea shops with dusty brocante (vintage stores), what you have is Le Perche (The Perche): A very French answer to the classic English countryside getaway.

Just like in the Cotswolds, there's a cosmopolitan sensibility here, with charming restaurants, antique shops, and hotels in villages like Mortagne-au-Perche and Bellême, making the steady stream of Paris and London weekend vacationers feel nothing if not at home. Hotels vary between manor houses oozing history and classic style, and modernist conversions, ideal for weekend getaways. The restaurants are eclectic and traditional, with almost none of the tourist trap restaurants you might find in Paris.

You'll find The Perche on the map as Parc Naturel Régional du Perche, owing to its status as a national park. The region is a short 87-mile jaunt southwest of Paris, and the easiest train station to reach is Nogent-le-Rotrou, the capital of Le Perche. The journey from Paris' Gare Montparnasse by train takes 1 hour and 40 minutes, while the road route is a tad longer, at 1 hour and 45 minutes.