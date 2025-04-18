Oregon's 'City Of Sunshine' Basks In Glorious Weather Surrounded By Pine Forests And Jewel-Like Lakes
In evergreen Oregon, sunshine may not be the first thing that comes to mind. With moody, overcast cities like Portland — full of rainy day hangouts such as one of the state's last remaining video stores and the world's largest independent bookstore – you may assume the entire state is looming under one big rain cloud. However, the broody-weathered Beaver State has plenty of places to discover that are perfect for a scenic, sunny retreat.
Boasting an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, Klamath Falls challenges the state's rainy reputation with remarkably temperate weather compared to Portland, which sees an average of just 144 sunny days a year. Situated nearly 300 miles south of Portland, just north of the California border, the ever-bright city is dubbed Oregon's "City of Sunshine," a name that beckons visitors to explore under clear blue skies.
In Klamath Falls, you'll find a wonderland of outdoor gems, from sparkling blue lakes and national parks to forest-lined trails and mountain marvels. Ideal for indoor enthusiasts as well, the city's charming downtown offers an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment. If you're looking to soak up the sun in Oregon, catch some rays and fall in love with Klamath Falls.
Enjoy sparkling blue lakes and scenic hikes in Klamath Falls, Oregon
Perched on the east side of the Cascade Mountain Range and bordered by pristine lakes, Klamath Falls flourishes in nature-filled beauty, lending itself to endless outdoor adventures. About 45 miles south of the deepest lake in the U.S. that's tucked into Oregon's only national park, Klamath Falls is an easy day trip to the vibrant blue waters of Crater Lake. Considered one of the Seven Wonders of Oregon, it's too close to pass up an opportunity to explore this nearby, awe-inspiring body of water.
If you don't plan to venture that far, there are plenty of lakes to explore nearer to Klamath Falls. Upper Klamath Lake is the largest freshwater lake west of the Rocky Mountains. It spans a jaw-dropping 90,000 acres (larger than the city of Philadelphia) and is a popular spot for fishing and boating. With over 300 bird species migrating through the Klamath Basin, it's also a fantastic place for bird-watching, where you'll see everything from bald eagles to American white pelicans – the city's winged mascot.
With miles of scenic trails, Klamath Falls and the surrounding area are a hiker's paradise. Traversing through the gorgeous Link River Canyon in the heart of town, the gentle Link River Trail is a 1.5-mile, well-groomed gravel path that grants enchanting views of Klamath Falls' small but mighty namesake waterfalls. For a moderately challenging hike, explore the Moore Mountain Loop in Moore Park, a 10.4-mile journey that's perfect for a long, quiet retreat in town. A bit further out (about 35 miles west of the city) is the Mount McLoughlin Trail. Not for the faint of heart, the 5-mile trail has an elevation gain of 4,000 feet, but it's worth the climb for the majestic view from the top of the mountain.
Discover charming shops and hidden gem dining in the historic downtown
If you're looking for indoor recreation in Klamath Falls, the downtown area is where it's at. Wander the shops along the town's historic Main Street, where you'll encounter charming apparel and gift boutiques like Poppy on Main. For vintage treasures, explore a wonderland of antiques and collectibles at Keeper's Corner, which boasts over 130 local vendors, or browse midcentury furnishings at Everybody's Vintage.
When you've shopped up an appetite, grab lunch at Mermaid Garden Café, a hidden gem with healthy sandwiches, vibrant salads, and quirky sea decor. For dinner and drinks, head to Basin Martini Bar and Restaurant, serving creative cocktails and classy cuisine in an upscale-meets-casual atmosphere. To dive into the arts and entertainment scene in Klamath Falls, catch a show at the Ross Ragland Theater, a renovated cultural center dating back to the 1940s, hosting everything from comedy shows to musical productions and documentary screenings.
Call it a night by checking into a cozy lakeside cabin at Lake of the Woods Resort, or enjoy 1950s-style accommodations and hospitality at the Golden West Motel. With sun-kissed beauty and downtown charm, Klamath Falls is the perfect destination for an Oregon getaway. For another sunny escape, head to the Columbia Gorge's secret town of The Dalles, with wineries, music, and scenic trails.