Oregon's 'City Of Sunshine' Basks In Glorious Weather Surrounded By Pine Forests And Jewel-Like Lakes

In evergreen Oregon, sunshine may not be the first thing that comes to mind. With moody, overcast cities like Portland — full of rainy day hangouts such as one of the state's last remaining video stores and the world's largest independent bookstore – you may assume the entire state is looming under one big rain cloud. However, the broody-weathered Beaver State has plenty of places to discover that are perfect for a scenic, sunny retreat.

Boasting an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, Klamath Falls challenges the state's rainy reputation with remarkably temperate weather compared to Portland, which sees an average of just 144 sunny days a year. Situated nearly 300 miles south of Portland, just north of the California border, the ever-bright city is dubbed Oregon's "City of Sunshine," a name that beckons visitors to explore under clear blue skies.

In Klamath Falls, you'll find a wonderland of outdoor gems, from sparkling blue lakes and national parks to forest-lined trails and mountain marvels. Ideal for indoor enthusiasts as well, the city's charming downtown offers an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment. If you're looking to soak up the sun in Oregon, catch some rays and fall in love with Klamath Falls.