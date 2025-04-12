Hidden On A Scenic Bluff In Washington Is A Free-To-Visit Replica Of Stonehenge With Fascinating History

Despite being considered one of the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world, Stonehenge continues to mystify visitors. It's little wonder this structure has spawned several replicas, including the Maryhill Stonehenge Memorial, hidden on a scenic bluff in rural Goldendale, Washington. Located on the Columbia River Gorge in Klickitat County, this free attraction is a sight to behold, with review after review on Google gushing over the magnificent scenery. Stonehenge Memorial, which serves to honor local soldiers who perished in World War I, has an equally fascinating history.

Construction for Stonehenge Memorial began in 1918, before the end of World War 1, under the guidance of Samuel Hill. This Midwestern native and businessman made his fortune in the railroad industry. Hill, who is perhaps better known for establishing the Maryhill Museum of Art, was a Quaker. This religious group does not condone violence. Ultimately, it was Hill's personal beliefs that led to the creation of the Stonehenge Memorial to emphasize the devastation of World War I.

This was a well-intentioned move by Hill, who traveled to the actual prehistoric and megalithic Stonehenge in 1915. However, his inspiration was not historically accurate. Speaking to KING 5, executive director Amy Behrens from Maryhill Museum of Art explained, "At the time, historians thought that the original Stonehenge, out on the Salisbury Plain of England, was a site for human sacrifice." Experts now know this is not the case, but Hill was none the wiser. Nevertheless, Stonehenge Memorial draws visitors who come to pay their respects and take in the views of the Columbia River Gorge.