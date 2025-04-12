Hidden On A Scenic Bluff In Washington Is A Free-To-Visit Replica Of Stonehenge With Fascinating History
Despite being considered one of the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world, Stonehenge continues to mystify visitors. It's little wonder this structure has spawned several replicas, including the Maryhill Stonehenge Memorial, hidden on a scenic bluff in rural Goldendale, Washington. Located on the Columbia River Gorge in Klickitat County, this free attraction is a sight to behold, with review after review on Google gushing over the magnificent scenery. Stonehenge Memorial, which serves to honor local soldiers who perished in World War I, has an equally fascinating history.
Construction for Stonehenge Memorial began in 1918, before the end of World War 1, under the guidance of Samuel Hill. This Midwestern native and businessman made his fortune in the railroad industry. Hill, who is perhaps better known for establishing the Maryhill Museum of Art, was a Quaker. This religious group does not condone violence. Ultimately, it was Hill's personal beliefs that led to the creation of the Stonehenge Memorial to emphasize the devastation of World War I.
This was a well-intentioned move by Hill, who traveled to the actual prehistoric and megalithic Stonehenge in 1915. However, his inspiration was not historically accurate. Speaking to KING 5, executive director Amy Behrens from Maryhill Museum of Art explained, "At the time, historians thought that the original Stonehenge, out on the Salisbury Plain of England, was a site for human sacrifice." Experts now know this is not the case, but Hill was none the wiser. Nevertheless, Stonehenge Memorial draws visitors who come to pay their respects and take in the views of the Columbia River Gorge.
Stonehenge Memorial in Goldendale, Washington, is the first Great War monument in the U.S.
If a trip to England isn't in the cards, how about a trip to Washington? Stonehenge Memorial is surrounded by what can be described as a pastoral landscape and is almost an exact duplicate of the original. One of the biggest differences is that the replica was constructed with concrete instead of rock. Although it is worth mentioning that rock was the first material of choice, in the end, concrete fared better. That said, Stonehenge Memorial features the names of 14 soldiers and sailors from Klickitat County who died in the Great War. In fact, it's considered to be the first World War I tribute in the country, and in 2021, it was included in the National Register of Historic Places.
This structure also commemorates Samuel Hill, who died in 1931. This is his final resting place, with a tombstone marking the site where his ashes are buried. Stonehenge Memorial can be found near the Oregon border and is less than two hours away from Portland. Seattle is about three and a half hours away. "Whether you're a history enthusiast, a fan of unique roadside attractions, or someone seeking a moment of reflection, the Stonehenge Memorial is a must-visit," wrote a reviewer on Google.
Stonehenge Memorial is open daily, year-round. However, consider visiting during the spring or fall so you can experience the Maryhill Museum of Art, located 10 minutes away. Prior to building Stonehenge Memorial, Hill attempted to create a town in this area that he named Maryhill. This venture was unsuccessful, but rather than throwing in the towel completely, Hill opted to transform the lavish Beaux Arts home he built for himself and his family into a cultural landmark.
European art and other treasures at Maryhill Museum of Art in Goldendale, Washington
Samuel Hill's legacy remains thanks to the Stonehenge Memorial and Maryhill Museum of Art, unveiled in 1940 on his birthday, a few years after his death. With three stories, there's much to discover. This includes an assortment of pieces by French artist Auguste Rodin. Likewise, visitors will undoubtedly be entranced by Théâtre de la Mode, a permanent exhibit that first debuted in Paris in 1945 as a response to the city's liberation during World War II. It presents dolls dressed in dazzling garments by French designers. Other notable items on display include a collection of vintage chess sets as well as several of Queen Marie of Romania's belongings.
In addition, guests can expect to view a number of temporary exhibits during their visit. Outside, they'll find a sculpture garden and impeccable vistas of the Columbia River Gorge. The Maryhill Museum of Art is open seasonally, and tickets can be purchased online. Parking is available for free. Stonehenge Memorial and Maryhill Museum of Art make for a great day trip from Portland, Oregon. If you're coming in from further away and need a place to stay, there are limited lodging options nearby. Highly rated on Google is Ponderosa Motel. On average, a night here will cost under $130.
If you're looking for more to do in the area, check out Maryhill Winery, located less than five minutes away from the Maryhill Museum of Art. The Columbia River Gorge is a secret wine region where you can explore rare varietals. Also, note that Maryhill Museum of Art is a stop on Washington's wine and waterfall road trip that offers sweet sips and stunning sites.