The Birthplace Of Italy's Oldest Known Pasta Is An Enchanting Town Called The 'Door To Tuscany'

Tuscany, located in central Italy, is famous for stunning Renaissance villages like Pienza, famed for its cheese and unique landscapes. The gorgeous region is also home to Pontremoli, which is the birthplace of testaroli – the oldest type of pasta in Italy. It is arguably the ancestor of many pastas we know and love today.

Per the region's official tourism website, Pontremoli was deemed "the only key and door to Tuscany" by Emperor Frederick II in the 1400s. Located in the mountainous northern part of Tuscany, the town was the pilgrims' entry point to the gorgeous region and part of the ancient medieval route, Via Francigena, that linked England's Canterbury to Rome. Today, it's not as well known as its more famous neighbors, Pisa and Parma. However, with its cobblestone streets, charming plazas, and imposing castle, it has a rich tapestry of history, culture, and culinary wonders waiting to be discovered.

To reach this idyllic town, you can fly into Milan Malpensa International Airport, 150 miles away. If you are already in Italy, the town can easily be reached from other well-known cities in the area, including Genoa, Florence, and Bologna (where you can eat your way through some of the world's best pasta). You can visit Pontremoli any time of the year, but spring is excellent for outdoor excursions like hiking the Via Francigena. Head there in autumn for the stunning fall foliage. Summer is ideal for festival lovers. During the Medievalis, the town erupts with everything medieval in August. Winter is quieter, but if you're there in January, you can enjoy many bonfires.