Seattle's Most Charming Neighborhood Is A Walkable, Progressive Hub With Boutiques And Trendy Brunch

When making plans to visit Seattle, Washington, the first thing you should ask yourself is which of the city's many neighborhoods should you immerse yourself in? With this in mind, you can't go wrong with Capitol Hill. Historically a progressive LGBTQIA+ hub since the 1970s, Capitol Hill exudes charm unlike anywhere else in the Emerald City. With trendy boutiques, brunch spots, and its signature rainbow crosswalks, the neighborhood captures the city's lively energy. Not to mention that Seattle is considered to be one of America's most walkable cities, and Capitol Hill is a pedestrian-friendly haven.

Start off exploring this neighborhood with brunch at Nue. Highly rated on Yelp and Google, it was named one of the best brunch restaurants in the city by Eater Seattle. Your average brunch fare is not on the menu here. Instead, you can expect to feast on dishes like Chengdu chicken and waffles or shakshuka. If a modern diner with an old-school flair is more your style, there's Glo's. Serving eggs Benedict, scrambles, and pancakes, this eatery is beloved by reviewers on Google. Once you're properly fueled, start walking.

You'll discover a plethora of local businesses while roaming around Capitol Hill. This includes Glasswing at Melrose Market. Its brick interior is adorned with clothing, paintings, and plants. An added bonus? It's located next to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. On East Pike St, you'll find Retail Therapy. This boutique sells alluring jewelry, art, and housewares. End your day at one of the many bars in Capitol Hill, like the LGBTQIA+-friendly Unicorn, offering arcade games and specialty cocktails in a carnival-like setting. If all this wasn't enough to draw you in, Capitol Hill is also home to two amazing parks.