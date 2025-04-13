Seattle's Most Charming Neighborhood Is A Walkable, Progressive Hub With Boutiques And Trendy Brunch
When making plans to visit Seattle, Washington, the first thing you should ask yourself is which of the city's many neighborhoods should you immerse yourself in? With this in mind, you can't go wrong with Capitol Hill. Historically a progressive LGBTQIA+ hub since the 1970s, Capitol Hill exudes charm unlike anywhere else in the Emerald City. With trendy boutiques, brunch spots, and its signature rainbow crosswalks, the neighborhood captures the city's lively energy. Not to mention that Seattle is considered to be one of America's most walkable cities, and Capitol Hill is a pedestrian-friendly haven.
Start off exploring this neighborhood with brunch at Nue. Highly rated on Yelp and Google, it was named one of the best brunch restaurants in the city by Eater Seattle. Your average brunch fare is not on the menu here. Instead, you can expect to feast on dishes like Chengdu chicken and waffles or shakshuka. If a modern diner with an old-school flair is more your style, there's Glo's. Serving eggs Benedict, scrambles, and pancakes, this eatery is beloved by reviewers on Google. Once you're properly fueled, start walking.
You'll discover a plethora of local businesses while roaming around Capitol Hill. This includes Glasswing at Melrose Market. Its brick interior is adorned with clothing, paintings, and plants. An added bonus? It's located next to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. On East Pike St, you'll find Retail Therapy. This boutique sells alluring jewelry, art, and housewares. End your day at one of the many bars in Capitol Hill, like the LGBTQIA+-friendly Unicorn, offering arcade games and specialty cocktails in a carnival-like setting. If all this wasn't enough to draw you in, Capitol Hill is also home to two amazing parks.
Spend time outdoors at the Cal Anderson and Volunteer parks in Seattle's Capitol Hill
Seattle is one of the best cities in America for a lifestyle focused on health and wellness. Renowned for its green spaces, locals and travelers can tap into nature in Capitol Hill with a visit to Cal Anderson Park. Grab a pick-me-up from one of the many coffee shops nearby, like Cafe Argento or Overcast Coffee, and stroll the site's walking paths. In addition, Cal Anderson Park, which honors the state's first openly gay legislator, has a basketball court, grassy areas for picnicking, and much more. If you're in need of a brief break during your Capitol Hill adventure, stop by, take a seat on a bench, and relax. Consider bringing a book, as the famed Elliott Bay Book Company is just around the corner from Cal Anderson Park.
A short distance away is the much larger Volunteer Park. Encompassing nearly 50 acres, it's been called one of the best parks in the city by Time Out and Seattle Met. In other words, it's an essential landmark to include on your Capitol Hill itinerary. Enveloped by greenery, walking through Volunteer Park offers a temporary escape from Capitol Hill's buzzing atmosphere.
It's good to plan accordingly, as you can easily spend an entire day here. One highlight is the Volunteer Park Conservatory. Built in 1912, you can experience the beauty in this exquisite greenhouse for a small admission fee, although it's closed on Mondays. A Google reviewer writes, "You'll find cacti, bird-of-paradise, ancient plants, tropical plants, flowers that look like they're from another planet, and more!" In addition, Volunteer Park features the Seattle Asian Art Museum, where pottery, sculptures, and paintings are on display. Open Wednesday to Sunday, tickets can be purchased online.
Capitol Hill is an excellent base for exploring Seattle, Washington
There's always something new to see, do, and eat in Capitol Hill. Another advantage of this neighborhood is its central location. Capitol Hill is situated next to Downtown Seattle. This is where you'll come across the one and only Pike Place Market (the "Soul of Seattle" known for its hundreds of unique shops), the Seattle Aquarium, and the Seattle Art Museum. The ferry terminal, where visitors can hop on to reach nearby Bainbridge Island, is also downtown. From Capitol Hill, visitors can easily access these destinations either on foot or by public transportation. One way you can get around the city from Capitol Hill is the low-cost Link light rail.
The Capitol Hill station is near Cal Anderson Park and can take you to hubs like Pioneer Square, a historic neighborhood known for being the site of the legendary Bill Speidel's Underground Tour and the University of Washington, famed for its springtime cherry blossoms. You don't need to pay for an expensive taxi to the airport. With the Link light rail, you can be at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport from Capitol Hill and vice versa in less than an hour. An ORCA card is needed to ride. This can be purchased and reloaded at any Link light rail station.
When it comes to accommodations, there are some quaint inns and luxe hotels in Capitol Hill. The Seattle Gaslight Inn is a gorgeous historical abode with eight modern rooms featuring vintage touches. Typically, prices for a night here start at around $130. Not your cup of tea? From guest suites to townhouses, there are several apartment listings on Airbnb. Either way, Capitol Hill will likely make you fall in love with Seattle.