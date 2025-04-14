Rhode Island's Oldest Park Is A Historic Spot With Scenic Foliage, Ponds, And Delightful Attractions
Residents of Rhode Island's capital city — as well as its visitors — should be grateful that Roger Williams locked horns with the leaders of the Massachusetts Bay Colony over religious freedom. As a result of that, in the mid-1600s, he founded what became Rhode Island, and Puritans who wanted a separation of church and state followed him there. Williams called his first settlement "Providence" since he saw its success as a sign from God. Centuries later, a descendant of Williams donated 102 acres of farmland, creating Roger Williams Park.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Roger Williams Park is one of America's oldest, having been founded in 1871. Under the guidance of renowned landscape architect Horace W.S. Cleveland, the park was thoughtfully developed with winding roads, picturesque lakes, and carefully planned plantings. Over time, the park has made additions to its beautiful landscapes and cultural significance, becoming a destination with attractions like a zoo, museum, carousel, and boat rentals. The park has expanded to 435 acres and is now a gathering place for residents and visitors who enjoy festivals, concerts, family picnics, and educational programs and events in a grand mansion called the Casino (though it doesn't feature any gambling).
The main entrance to Roger Williams Park is 1000 Elmwood Avenue, about a 12-minute drive from downtown Providence. You could also take the number 6 Prairie Ave RIPTA bus to Roger Williams Park Zoo. The park is around ten minutes from T.F. Green Airport, which is your best bet to fly into, or 21 minutes if you take the number 20 bus.
Roger Williams Park Zoo and beautiful gardens
The country's third oldest zoo, the 40-acre Roger Williams Park Zoo, has more than 100 species of animals, including a Komodo dragon, snow leopards, and Sichuan takin. Visitors can experience close encounters with animals in naturalistic settings, allowing them to feed a giraffe, goats, and sheep; ride a camel; and walk among kangaroos and wallabies on the Outback Trail. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which means it takes good care of its animals and works to ensure the survival of endangered species.
Adjacent to the zoo, the Botanical Center is a lush, year-round nature escape. The centerpiece of New England's largest indoor public garden is the massive 12,000-square-foot conservatory full of towering trees and an extensive variety of tropical and subtropical plants. Its four distinct greenhouses provide a serene environment where visitors can explore diverse botanical displays, from 40-foot palm trees to many varieties of cacti, while seasonal attractions like the rose maze add to its appeal.
By the Elmwood Avenue entrance near the Betsey William Cottage, you'll find an outdoor seasonal garden. The Victorian Rose Garden blooms with hundreds of colorful roses in a setting of trellises, a gazebo, and a pergola. Between the rose garden and Botanical Center sits a serene Japanese garden that transports visitors across continents with its footbridges, lake, and beautiful foliage. The zoo, Botanical Center, and gardens offer immersive experiences that celebrate the beauty of our world's living things, both animal and plant.
A museum, pirate ship, and more in Roger Williams Park
In addition to its renowned zoo and botanical center, Roger Williams Park has bike trails, seven scenic lakes for boating, playgrounds, and a natural history museum and planetarium. Climb into a giant swan boat or kayak and paddle on a lake with your feet or arms, respectively, or take the effort out of the equation and explore the water in an electric boat. Not many kids can resist the opportunity to ride on a 21-foot pirate boat with Captain Jack, either. Speaking of kids, children of all abilities can swing and slide in the Hasbro Boundless Playground near the Carousel Village. Here, people of all ages can ride a horse, lion, or giraffe or hop on a colorful little electric train for a fun outing.
Rhode Island's only natural history museum opened in the park in 1896. Five separate halls display a fraction of its 250,000 objects and include exhibits about how birds evolved from dinosaurs and how the Earth changed geologically over time. "Urban Wildlife: Nature at Your Doorstep" invites visitors to pause and consider the fauna in the city of Providence, while the museum's objects from the Pacific region, like clothing, boats, and exotic bird specimens, provide insight into how people once lived in the Oceania region. A fantastic complement to the museum's storytelling about the natural world, the state's only public planetarium is also found here, as well as an exhibit explaining the James Webb Space Telescope.
While in Providence, don't miss another historic park. The city's urban hilltop escape, which provides panoramic views, was part of the original land grant to Roger Williams. You could also explore the state park where Taylor Swift has been spotted and lounge on the underrated Buttonwoods Beach, which is at the tip of a forested park in a historic community modeled on Oak Bluffs on the nearby Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard.