Rhode Island's Oldest Park Is A Historic Spot With Scenic Foliage, Ponds, And Delightful Attractions

Residents of Rhode Island's capital city — as well as its visitors — should be grateful that Roger Williams locked horns with the leaders of the Massachusetts Bay Colony over religious freedom. As a result of that, in the mid-1600s, he founded what became Rhode Island, and Puritans who wanted a separation of church and state followed him there. Williams called his first settlement "Providence" since he saw its success as a sign from God. ​Centuries later, a descendant of Williams donated 102 acres of farmland, creating Roger Williams Park.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Roger Williams Park is one of America's oldest, having been founded in 1871. Under the guidance of renowned landscape architect Horace W.S. Cleveland, the park was thoughtfully developed with winding roads, picturesque lakes, and carefully planned plantings. Over time, the park has made additions to its beautiful landscapes and cultural significance, becoming a destination with attractions like a zoo, museum, carousel, and boat rentals. The park has expanded to 435 acres and is now a gathering place for residents and visitors who enjoy festivals, concerts, family picnics, and educational programs and events in a grand mansion called the Casino (though it doesn't feature any gambling).

The main entrance to Roger Williams Park is 1000 Elmwood Avenue, about a 12-minute drive from downtown Providence. You could also take the number 6 Prairie Ave RIPTA bus to Roger Williams Park Zoo. The park is around ten minutes from T.F. Green Airport, which is your best bet to fly into, or 21 minutes if you take the number 20 bus.