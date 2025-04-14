Tucked On Oregon's Adventure Coast Is An Underrated Artsy City With Natural Beauty And Serene Beaches
Portland may get most of the attention from people visiting Oregon. However, for those who turn their attention away from the state's more populated areas towards its adventure coast, they'll be treated to all kinds of laid-back little cities that make for relaxing getaways (such as this wildly underrated city full of charm called "Oregon's Hometown"). Chief among these is Coos Bay, which is a roughly four-hour drive south of Portland. Here, you'll find plenty of artsy charm on tap, as well as tons of natural beauty and plenty of serene beaches to enjoy.
The best time of the year to visit Coos Bay is August, when the temperature is at its highest (around 68 degrees Fahrenheit). Once there, you'll find a range of lodging; Bay Point Landing is a highly-rated location featuring modern cabins, RV campsites, and Airstream suites. For a more lavish stay, there's the Coos Bay Manor Bed & Breakfast, which is furnished with beautiful antique furniture and located in an equally beautiful historic neighborhood. There are also more standard places to stay, like the Best Western Holiday Hotel and the Red Lion Hotel.
Coos Bay may be small in size, but it's got more than enough variety with its restaurants to satisfy even the most experienced foodies. 7 Devils Brewing Company has two different locations — the Waterfront Ale House serves up excellent seafood with gorgeous bay views and the Brewery & Public House prepares tasty pub fare with live music — each featuring the brewery's stellar beer on tap. The Coach House is also a favorite among locals for its exquisite steak and seafood, as well as its elegant outdoor dining area, and Tokyo Bistro is the perfect place for some sumptuous Japanese cuisine that pairs perfectly with sake.
Coos Bay's thriving arts scene
Coos Bay doesn't mess around when it comes to supporting the arts. If you're an art lover visiting the city, your first stop should be the Coos Art Museum, which showcases the work of local artists, hosts numerous events, and provides educational workshops and programs to artists of all ages and skill levels. There's also the Artist Loft Gallery, a co-op art gallery that highlights artists from the region and hosts art contests. This gallery also happens to be a stop on the city's Wine Walk, which takes place on the first Friday of every month.
Because of the immense amount of natural beauty to be found in Coos Bay, there is quite a bit of nature-inspired art to be seen in the city, much of it to be found at Organic Glass Art & Gifts. This unique stop features a multitude of intricately designed sea and animal life glasswork, as well as an impressive collection of used books for sale. And don't forget about Josie's Artlab, a gallery that hosts painting parties and children's art classes.
Coos Bay's natural beauty
With Coos Bay being a bayside city, it's bound to be surrounded by plenty of coastal allure (more on that later). However, if you wander a little more inland, you'll find other examples of natural beauty worth adding to your itinerary. For example, take a stroll through Mingus Park along the tree-lined path that surrounds the massive pond, a place where many aquatic birds have made their home. Make your way to the peaceful Chosi Gardens located within the park and bask in the calming atmosphere of the Japanese-styled bridges, cherry trees, and bamboo forest.
And if you have the time, check out John Topits Park, where you'll find a variety of environments. The park is home to the Empire Lakes; gas-powered boats are prohibited, which reduces the disturbance on the natural habitat. However, visitors can canoe and kayak on the lakes, and enjoy viewing all kinds of wildlife, such as waterfowl and a variety of fish. There are also paved trails throughout the park and surrounding the lakes that are perfect for taking a stroll or going for a bike ride. And if you want even more natural beauty in the state, check out this underrated lake on Oregon's coast that is perfect for hiking, kiting, and water adventures.
Coos Bay's serene beaches
Oregon's adventure coast is packed with gorgeous beaches, each one with its own set of features and things to do. There is no shortage of stunning coasts to explore in and around Coos Bay, such as the nearby Cape Arago State Park. Its dazzling beach features numerous tidepools filled with all kinds of aquatic plants and wildlife. Other parts of the beach allow for fishing and viewing marine animals — like whales, seals, and sea lions — from a distance. Because Cape Arago State Park is equipped with picnic tables and other amenities, it's a great place to bring the whole family for the day.
Sunset Bay State Park is packed with even more activities. In addition to spaces for camping and RVs, you can also go fishing and swimming, as well as boating via the provided ramp. Its many hiking trails offer a swath of staggering views of majestic cliffs, vibrant seasonal flowers, and the Cape Arago Lighthouse. Sunset Bay's trails lead to another breathtaking coastal area, that of Shore Acres State Park. Besides glorious vistas of the Pacific Ocean, Shore Acres is home to Simpson Beach, where the more adventurous visitors will find a hidden cove. But don't stop there — head down to Oregon's southern coast to find a rugged and charming beach city with endless outdoor fun.