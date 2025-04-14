Tucked On Oregon's Adventure Coast Is An Underrated Artsy City With Natural Beauty And Serene Beaches

Portland may get most of the attention from people visiting Oregon. However, for those who turn their attention away from the state's more populated areas towards its adventure coast, they'll be treated to all kinds of laid-back little cities that make for relaxing getaways (such as this wildly underrated city full of charm called "Oregon's Hometown"). Chief among these is Coos Bay, which is a roughly four-hour drive south of Portland. Here, you'll find plenty of artsy charm on tap, as well as tons of natural beauty and plenty of serene beaches to enjoy.

The best time of the year to visit Coos Bay is August, when the temperature is at its highest (around 68 degrees Fahrenheit). Once there, you'll find a range of lodging; Bay Point Landing is a highly-rated location featuring modern cabins, RV campsites, and Airstream suites. For a more lavish stay, there's the Coos Bay Manor Bed & Breakfast, which is furnished with beautiful antique furniture and located in an equally beautiful historic neighborhood. There are also more standard places to stay, like the Best Western Holiday Hotel and the Red Lion Hotel.

Coos Bay may be small in size, but it's got more than enough variety with its restaurants to satisfy even the most experienced foodies. 7 Devils Brewing Company has two different locations — the Waterfront Ale House serves up excellent seafood with gorgeous bay views and the Brewery & Public House prepares tasty pub fare with live music — each featuring the brewery's stellar beer on tap. The Coach House is also a favorite among locals for its exquisite steak and seafood, as well as its elegant outdoor dining area, and Tokyo Bistro is the perfect place for some sumptuous Japanese cuisine that pairs perfectly with sake.