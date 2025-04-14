The Underrated Belize Market Where Locals Gather For Handmade Goods And Mouthwatering Fresh Produce

Observing the myriad of cultures is one of the things that makes San Ignacio Market so special. Take a spin around the market and you'll likely hear people speaking Creole, Spanish, German, Mayan, and English, all in the same space. Farmers from across the Cayo district sit in stalls overflowing with tropical fruits and fresh vegetables, while artisans shell out colorful handmade crafts, clothing, and home decor. It's a lively hub where people from all walks of life come together in community.

While San Ignacio Market is open daily, the best day to visit is Saturday, when the market is at its busiest. It's the best way to ensure you'll experience everything it has to offer. To get to this hidden gem, most travelers will fly into Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (be forewarned, though, as it's one of the worst airports in Central America, so plan ahead). From there you'll want to either rent a car from the airport (which is preferred if you want to get around at your own leisure) or take a taxi — the market is located less than two hours away, right next to the main football stadium in San Ignacio. You can also get there via boat (canoes are a popular choice), which is an experience in itself and definitely well worth a try. Be sure to pack some extra cash and your camera to make the most out of the experience. If you're looking to explore Belize beyond the beaches and want to add something that celebrates local culture to your itinerary, San Ignacio Market is the perfect way to spend an afternoon.