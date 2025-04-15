Nestled In Washington's North Cascade Mountains Is A Thriving Tourist Spot For Endless Recreation

If you want to stay near Mazama, it doesn't get much better than hiking the Goat Creek, Founders Trail, and Methow River Loop. Weaving through the valley for 6 miles, you'll pass by the river, dive into forests, and trek across wide open prairies during the challenging hike. To get above the landscape, hike the 1,450 feet to Goat Peak. The trail is incredibly steep at just 3.5 miles, but you'll be rewarded with epic views of the North Cascade Mountains. And while there's a bit of mystery surrounding vanished hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail, you can explore a picturesque portion of it around Cutthroat Pass.

Since Mazama is so small, anyone interested in getting on the Methow River will want to take the quick drive down to neighboring Winthrop. It's here you'll find Methow Rafting. The highly-rated outfitter can set you up with a rafting or kayaking tour. You can also pick up standard kayak rentals if you prefer to make your own adventure.

If it seems more interesting to visit Mazama in the winter, you'll be treated to miles of groomed cross-country skiing paths. Over a dozen different routes are located right in town, with options for all skill levels. Novices can check out the mellow Inn Run Loop or MCT Founders Trail, while experts can dive headfirst into the challenging Inside Passage or Upper Winthrop Trail. Rental skis and passes are available at the Methow Valley Ski School or Goat's Beard Mountain Supplies.