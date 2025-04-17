Connecticut's Picturesque Playground Is A Small Artsy Town Oozing With New England Charm And Trails

Many of us are suckers for the allure of small towns — the quaint shops, the novel eateries — but sometimes that's not enough of a draw for just any type of traveler. The picturesque town of Kent, Connecticut, located about a mile from the northwest New York border, offers an additional trifecta of attractions that are sure to please every traveler. The requisite stores and restaurants are there in abundance, as are stunning hiking trails and even waterfalls, thanks to its perimeter along the Appalachian Trail; galleries for the arty connoisseurs; and history museums touting its heritage as a farming and ironworking community.

There's lots to do in Kent, but luckily, the town dotted with red barns, meandering pathways, and covered bridges is less than 50 square miles with a population of about 3,000, so it's easily manageable to squeeze in a busy itinerary no matter the time of year. Fall foliage is always a draw and can take your breath away, but spring and summer are great opportunities for outdoor adventures. Winter means fewer crowds, cozy fireside restaurant dining, and more leisurely walking (less intensive hiking) along scenic nature trails. Indeed, this charming town would make for a romantic winter getaway for the cold weather lovers.