Nestled In Nevada's Virgin River Valley Is A Quaint Town With World-Class Golf And Vibrant Casinos

Mesquite is a golfing mecca. Need proof? Look no further than Coyote Springs Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Experience. First opened in 2008, it's widely considered Nicklaus's best desert golf course. It's also earned a spot on Golf Digest's Top 100 Greatest Public Courses — which is pretty big praise for a golf course in such a small town. Beyond its challenging terrain, the surrounding landscape is a wonderful distraction as you drive from one hole to the next.

Jack Nicklaus isn't the only golf legend with a course in Mesquite. Venture over to the 36-hole Oasis Golf Club to enjoy a round of golf on a course designed by Arnold Palmer. It turns out that not only did Palmer have great taste in drinks, but he was also a world-class golf course designer. You'll find two courses here, but stick to The Palmer Course if you want to enjoy the holes conceived by Palmer back in 1995.

If those two aren't enough to keep you busy, you can bring your clubs to Wolf Creek Golf Club, Palms Golf Course, or the Conestoga Golf Club. And even though you're surrounded by desert, you won't have to deal with anything like the extreme golf course in Australia built entirely out of sand. There's an abundance of greens in and around Mesquite, so be sure to scout ahead and book a tee time for your visit. If you can't pack your clubs, most courses offer on-site rentals.