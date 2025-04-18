Nestled In Nevada's Virgin River Valley Is A Quaint Town With World-Class Golf And Vibrant Casinos
Nevada might be known as the home of the "most fun city in America," but there's more to the western state than the glittering streets of Las Vegas. In fact, anyone searching for a relaxed vacation that still offers ample opportunities for gambling, golfing, and outdoor recreation might want to forgo Sin City altogether and instead check out Mesquite. The town is much smaller than the metropolis of Las Vegas, yet it's here you'll find some of the best golfing in Nevada, just a short drive from a handful of laidback casinos.
Mesquite is an hour northeast of Las Vegas, tucked along the Virgin River and hugging the Arizona border. This location makes it a natural wonderland — not only do you have the epic Virgin Mountains off in the distance, but the river surging through town provides a sliver of verdant landscapes not typically associated with the deserts of Nevada. All of this combines to make an excellent setting for a round of golf. Once you're done with your tee time, you can head into town to check out popular casinos, restaurants, and luxurious hotels. It may not be as flashy as its sibling down the road, but Mesquite still knows how to have a good time.
The best golf courses in Mesquite
Mesquite is a golfing mecca. Need proof? Look no further than Coyote Springs Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Experience. First opened in 2008, it's widely considered Nicklaus's best desert golf course. It's also earned a spot on Golf Digest's Top 100 Greatest Public Courses — which is pretty big praise for a golf course in such a small town. Beyond its challenging terrain, the surrounding landscape is a wonderful distraction as you drive from one hole to the next.
Jack Nicklaus isn't the only golf legend with a course in Mesquite. Venture over to the 36-hole Oasis Golf Club to enjoy a round of golf on a course designed by Arnold Palmer. It turns out that not only did Palmer have great taste in drinks, but he was also a world-class golf course designer. You'll find two courses here, but stick to The Palmer Course if you want to enjoy the holes conceived by Palmer back in 1995.
If those two aren't enough to keep you busy, you can bring your clubs to Wolf Creek Golf Club, Palms Golf Course, or the Conestoga Golf Club. And even though you're surrounded by desert, you won't have to deal with anything like the extreme golf course in Australia built entirely out of sand. There's an abundance of greens in and around Mesquite, so be sure to scout ahead and book a tee time for your visit. If you can't pack your clubs, most courses offer on-site rentals.
Casinos, lodging, and dining in Mesquite
Though Mesquite is home to multiple golf courses, that's not all you'll find in this charming western town. Its casinos are arguably just as enticing, thanks to the presence of both Eureka Casino and Virgin River Casino and Lodge. There's also a bunch of great restaurants in Mesquite, giving you a scrumptious way to refuel before your next outing.
Eureka Casino is listed as Tripadvisor's top attraction in Mesquite — and for good reason. Both a casino and resort, you can spend the night playing slots and table games before heading back to your luxurious room ... then do it all again the next day. There's also a stunning outdoor pool if you want to work on your tan, plus a wealth of restaurants like Gregory's Mesquite Grill, Town Square Buffet, and Mason Street Courtyard. Consider staying here if you want quick access to the best of Mesquite.
Virgin River Casino and Lodge isn't quite as trendy as Eureka, but it's still a popular option loaded with amenities. Along with tasty restaurants, clean rooms, and a sprawling casino, there's a bowling center and an arcade to entertain visitors of all ages. The Virgin River Casino and Eureka Casino are essentially neighbors, making it easy to enjoy both, regardless of where you stay. Mesquite isn't as large as another underrated Nevada city with tons of casinos, but it's a lovely way to enjoy a less hectic vacation, offering all the amenities that make the state famous.