Escape The Buenos Aires Crowds At A Nearby Subtropical Serene Paradise Only Accessible By Boat

Buenos Aires is a bustling metropolis with endless things to do. Tourists enjoy savoring steak in Palermo, watching a soccer game at the famous Bombonera stadium, or shopping at the San Telmo market. But if you've done all these things and are craving a less-touristy activity, we have the perfect idea. There's a serene nature getaway hiding just 30 minutes outside the city limits. It requires a sense of adventure and a little planning but is well worth the trip.

The destination in question? The Tigre Delta. This river delta is Buenos Aires' best-kept secret, although it's not much of a secret at all. Locals are very familiar with the region, and tourists frequent the weekend market in Tigre town. However, fewer travelers make their way into the delta itself. It's off-the-beaten-path — literally speaking — and can only be accessed by boat.

The Tigre Delta is part of the Parana River that flows into the Rio de la Plata estuary. This network of winding canals and islands creates a subtropical paradise — but don't expect to be inundated with fancy yachts and riverside hotels. This unique riverside community is more about raw beauty and rustic charm. It offers the perfect reprieve from city life and a chance to immerse yourself in nature. So how do you get there? And what should you do once you arrive? We have all these answers and more.