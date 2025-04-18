Escape The Buenos Aires Crowds At A Nearby Subtropical Serene Paradise Only Accessible By Boat
Buenos Aires is a bustling metropolis with endless things to do. Tourists enjoy savoring steak in Palermo, watching a soccer game at the famous Bombonera stadium, or shopping at the San Telmo market. But if you've done all these things and are craving a less-touristy activity, we have the perfect idea. There's a serene nature getaway hiding just 30 minutes outside the city limits. It requires a sense of adventure and a little planning but is well worth the trip.
The destination in question? The Tigre Delta. This river delta is Buenos Aires' best-kept secret, although it's not much of a secret at all. Locals are very familiar with the region, and tourists frequent the weekend market in Tigre town. However, fewer travelers make their way into the delta itself. It's off-the-beaten-path — literally speaking — and can only be accessed by boat.
The Tigre Delta is part of the Parana River that flows into the Rio de la Plata estuary. This network of winding canals and islands creates a subtropical paradise — but don't expect to be inundated with fancy yachts and riverside hotels. This unique riverside community is more about raw beauty and rustic charm. It offers the perfect reprieve from city life and a chance to immerse yourself in nature. So how do you get there? And what should you do once you arrive? We have all these answers and more.
How to get to the Tigre Delta
With cobblestone streets and French architecture, it's no surprise Buenos Aires is known as the Europe of South America. But while many love the city, it's also normal to sometimes need a break. Sadly, unadulterated nature is hard to find within Buenos Aires proper. Luckily, the town of Tigre is just a 45-minute drive northwest of the Palermo neighborhood. Cabs, Uber, and Didi (the local rideshare app) will take you to this region for an affordable price. Those who prefer public transit can catch a train from the Retiro, Lisandro de la Torre, and Belgrano stations.
Once you arrive, you'll need a boat to access the delta, and you have a few options. You will find public or private river taxis, locally known as lanchas, by the Estación Fluvial (river station). Tickets for the public river taxi are available at the Interisleña office across from the Tigre train station. Private water taxis can be negotiated for at the pier and may require cash. Just make sure to schedule your return trip so you're not left stranded on an island. Hate organizing all the logistics? Opt for a guided boat tour from Tigre or Buenos Aires. This full-day Viator tour is well-rated and includes roundtrip private transfers from the city, food, drinks, and a private guide.
More adventurous souls may enjoy taking the reins — or in this case — paddles. Tourists can rent kayaks or canoes and maneuver their way through the canals independently, exploring as they wish. Just be aware that it will take significantly longer to explore by kayak than it would by a water taxi. Kayaks Cruz del Sur offers rentals and guided tours. To guarantee you'll get a boat, it's best to make a reservation in advance through the company's website.
The best ways to enjoy the Tigre Delta
The Tigre Delta is larger than most people realize, making it hard to know where to start. If you've rented kayaks, you'll be limited to the area near your rental shop, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. There's plenty to discover in all corners of the delta. Bring cash, bug repellent, sunscreen, and a charged phone. A dry bag and water-friendly clothing are crucial if you plan to engage in watersports.
If taking a tour, your guide will plan everything; You can sit back and enjoy the ride. However, when taking a water taxi or kayaking independently, it's best to have a destination in mind. Small casual restaurants dot the delta, including Timon Dorado and Gato Blanco. Park your boat at either for a tasty meal and a fernet — the Italian liqueur that became Argentina's national drink. Sarmiento House, the glass-enclosed residence of former President Sarmiento, is also a notable stop in the delta. Meanwhile, Fogon Parador del Playa offers the occasional beach party. Wherever you go, don't be afraid to take a dip — the water looks brown, but is not polluted. The color is merely the result of sediment.
If a day trip feels too rushed, you can always book an overnight stay in one of the stilted vacation homes or riverside hotels, like Alpenhaus. Vacation homes often come with running water and barbecues, but expect to bring all your beverages, food, and supplies. Meanwhile, cabanas and hotels might come with extra amenities like swimming pools or restaurants. And once you've ticked Tigre off the list, you can check out our other bucket list destinations in South America.