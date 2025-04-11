This Hotel Chain Is Offering Free Tattoos To Guests For A Limited Time

Seasoned travelers know you can skip a souvenir shop and go to a grocery store to buy the best travel gifts. But sometimes, you might be in the mood for a more permanent souvenir of your travels in the form of a tattoo. That can cost you upwards of $100 or more, even for something small. But, for a limited time, you can get a free tattoo at one of a handful of Kimpton Hotels across the country to commemorate your visit.

Kimpton partnered with Tiny Zaps, a New York City-based tattoo shop that specializes in, as you might guess, small tattoos, for free tattoo pop-ups on select weekends from April through June. The pop-ups are located in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. Sam Kelly, the shop's co-founder, said of the Kimton partnership (via Wallpaper), "People get tattoos for the same reasons they travel — to create and commemorate life experiences... Having unique design collections centered around each city adds a fun, passport stamp-like feature providing travelers with a lifetime of memories." Get them while you can!