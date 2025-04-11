This Hotel Chain Is Offering Free Tattoos To Guests For A Limited Time
Seasoned travelers know you can skip a souvenir shop and go to a grocery store to buy the best travel gifts. But sometimes, you might be in the mood for a more permanent souvenir of your travels in the form of a tattoo. That can cost you upwards of $100 or more, even for something small. But, for a limited time, you can get a free tattoo at one of a handful of Kimpton Hotels across the country to commemorate your visit.
Kimpton partnered with Tiny Zaps, a New York City-based tattoo shop that specializes in, as you might guess, small tattoos, for free tattoo pop-ups on select weekends from April through June. The pop-ups are located in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. Sam Kelly, the shop's co-founder, said of the Kimton partnership (via Wallpaper), "People get tattoos for the same reasons they travel — to create and commemorate life experiences... Having unique design collections centered around each city adds a fun, passport stamp-like feature providing travelers with a lifetime of memories." Get them while you can!
What to expect for your Kimpton free tattoo
Guests at one of five Kimpton hotels can choose from a select menu of small tattoos that are connected to that city. You have to be 18 and older and must be staying at the hotel at the time. Sign up for the tattoo on the day at the hotel; it's possible the schedule may fill up, so sign up early. The tattoo takes a maximum of 30 minutes.
On April 18, May 23, and June 20 at the Kimpton Theta New York – Times Square, they have options such as a taxi cab, ballet slippers, and a cannoli. on April 10, May 15, and June 12, you can commemorate all the unmissable things on a New Orleans vacation at the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot with tattoos such as a saxophone, crawfish, or a Mardi Gras mask. On April 23, May 29, and June 26 at the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Los Angeles you can get designs such as sunglasses, palm trees, or a surfboard; make it an exciting free thing to do in Los Angeles. On April 5, May 17, and June 7 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Washington D.C., choose from options such as a portrait of George Washington, the Lincoln Memorial, and a bald eagle. And on April 12, May 2, and June 28 at the Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville, you could get the Nashville skyline, music notes, a cowboy boot, and more.