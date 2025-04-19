One Of Acadia's Most Daring Trails Climbs A Sheer Cliff To Breathtaking Views Of Frenchman Bay

For all its internationally celebrated beauty, New England only has one true national park that is entirely its own. But what a national park it is! Located on the scenic Atlantic coast of Maine, about three hours north of Portland and four and a half hours from Boston, Acadia National Park is a magical spot where picturesque mountains look down on some of the most beautiful coastal forests of the entire Eastern Seaboard.

With such an impressive reserve of enchanting New England forests and coastal mountains, Acadia is one of the best hiking destinations in the American National Park System. Famed trails like the Jordan Pond Path offer easy, awe-inspiring mountain hikes that are perfect for beginners. Of course, more seasoned hikers and thrill-seekers may be up for more of a challenge than "easy" trails like the Jordan Pond Path can offer. For them, the precarious Precipice Loop is arguably Acadia's most adrenaline-inducing hike.

Though it's called a "hike," the Precipice Loop is really a half-hike, half-vertical climb of the rocky face of Acadia's Champlain Mountain. As far as climbs go, the Precipice Loop is not as challenging as the more technical mountaineering routes you'd find in other national parks. However, relative to most hiking trails, the Precipice Loop is a much more formidable prospect. Yet for all its difficulties, an attempt at Precipice Loop will likely be worth it when you're rewarded with some of Acadia's most spectacular views at the end of the trail.