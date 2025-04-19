Hidden In The Heart Of Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains Is A Year-Round Resort Blending Beauty And Thrills
No matter when you want to get away (or finally have enough vacation days to do so), the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania are the perfect escape. With their year-round beauty and almost never-ending list of things to do, the Poconos offer something for everyone during every season. Plus, whether you're coming from Philadelphia, New York City, or New Jersey, it's a short drive from anywhere in the tri-state area. Once there, one of the best places to take it all in is at Camelback Resort.
Whether you're looking for a place for the whole family to enjoy, a romantic getaway for two, or an adventure-filled trip with friends, Camelback has all the beauty and thrills you're looking for. Rooms start around $230 for weekdays and can exceed $500 around major holidays and summer weekends, but the resort is more than worth the visit. Without ever having to leave the grounds, kids can have fun at the waterparks — yes, multiple — and arcade area, while the adults have various bars and mountain excursions to explore. And that's only to get everyone started. There's so much more the resort has to offer its guests.
See what fun Camelback Resort has to offer all year long
Eat. Adventure. Swim. Drink. Take in a show. Sleep. Repeat. With so much happening at Camelback Resort, no two days will be the same, but it'll always include some food and fun. During the warmer months, guests can enjoy two waterparks on the property — Camelbeach, Pennsylvania's largest outdoor waterpark, and Aquatopia, a 125,000-square-foot indoor waterpark. Also indoors is the resort's massive entertainment center, which features an arcade, laser tag, rock climbing, ropes courses, bumper cars, and an escape room. There are also 24 dining options and bars in the resort, from tasty snack stands in the waterparks to barbecue joints and a ramen shop.
If the weather is right, you can take the fun outdoors and explore what the Poconos are known for: the mountains. Camelback Resort has a long list of ways for guests to take advantage of the terrain. Ride a thrilling rollercoaster through the mountain and forests, which is especially exciting if you can see the fall foliage in the Poconos, or book an Ultimate Terrain Vehicle tour. Other options include ziplining, sunbowl tubing, and outdoor mini golf.
In the winter, lodgers can hit the mountain slopes, this time for skiing and snow tubing. Aren't able to make it during the day because you're too busy with everything else the resort has to offer? No problem, the 37 trails and 42 tubing lanes are lit up for nighttime enjoyment.
Take a peek at the adventures beyond the resort grounds
Though Camelback Resort has more than enough to fill up an entire vacation, sometimes it's nice to still explore the area a bit, especially when that area is the Pocono Mountains. Whether you're looking for other places to eat and drink, another nature-filled spot to explore (like venturing a bit to Raymondskill Falls to view the state's tallest waterfall), or another activity for the adults to appreciate, there's plenty around.
There are quite a few breweries and lush wineries in the Poconos Mountains, and it can be hard to choose the best one to give a try. Luckily, Pocono Wine Tours helps take the planning out of it all and can take you and your group on a private tour to a selection of establishments for tastings, like Blue Ridge Estate Vineyard & Winery and Sorrenti Family Estate. Don't let the adult-themed fun end there, though. Try your luck at the more than 1,500 slot machines at the nearby Mount Airy Casino Resort or at one of their table games, whether your game of choice is poker, blackjack, or roulette. There's also top-quality hiking in the area, whether you're up for a short hike to see Bushkill Falls or a longer hike along the Lehigh River via Hickory Run State Park's Fireline Trail.