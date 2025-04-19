Hidden In The Heart Of Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains Is A Year-Round Resort Blending Beauty And Thrills

No matter when you want to get away (or finally have enough vacation days to do so), the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania are the perfect escape. With their year-round beauty and almost never-ending list of things to do, the Poconos offer something for everyone during every season. Plus, whether you're coming from Philadelphia, New York City, or New Jersey, it's a short drive from anywhere in the tri-state area. Once there, one of the best places to take it all in is at Camelback Resort.

Whether you're looking for a place for the whole family to enjoy, a romantic getaway for two, or an adventure-filled trip with friends, Camelback has all the beauty and thrills you're looking for. Rooms start around $230 for weekdays and can exceed $500 around major holidays and summer weekends, but the resort is more than worth the visit. Without ever having to leave the grounds, kids can have fun at the waterparks — yes, multiple — and arcade area, while the adults have various bars and mountain excursions to explore. And that's only to get everyone started. There's so much more the resort has to offer its guests.