North Carolina's Timeless Waterfront Town Is A Scenic Gem With A Vibrant, Historic Main Street For Strolling

The historic waterfront towns along North Carolina's Inner Banks provide some fascinating glimpses into the history of the New World. These towns are the oldest in the state: Original port towns where ships brought settlers from England and trade from its colonial neighbors. For example, the oldest town in North Carolina is Bath, on the Pamlico River.

Situated nearby, on the banks of the Roanoke River and Albemarle Sound, is another small, inviting town: Edenton. It is one of the state's most historic towns, the second oldest and the first colonial capital. It was incorporated in 1715 but likely founded earlier, and it was eventually named for the second British governor of the colony, Charles Eden. Eden's grave is located at the St. Paul's Church in town.

For many years, the town was the state's second-largest port city. Nautical know-it-alls might wonder how a town far inside the Outer Banks was crucial to the colony's shipping. The story is an interesting one: In those days, Roanoke Inlet provided a straight path into the Inner Banks and the port at Edenton. But search any modern marine chart, and you'll come up wanting because Roanoke Inlet no longer exists. The Outer Banks are known for their shifting sands and constantly changing topography, and Roanoke Inlet shoaled over and closed completely sometime around 1800. Today, the once inlet is the location of Nags Head, a chic beach town getaway.