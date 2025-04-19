Finland's Largest Lake Is An Underrated Escape Brimming With Islands, Gastronomy, And Pristine Nature

In the southeast of Finland, a vast expanse of waterways characterize the region known as the Finnish Lakeland. In fact, the entire country is known for its many bodies of water; the Nordic country is, after all, known as "The Land of a Thousand Lakes." And while it's no secret that the lakes of Finland are one of the best destinations for a polar bear plunge, the breathtaking landscape around Lake Saimaa is often overlooked by tourists.

Boasting the longest lake coastline in the world, Lake Saimaa, the largest in Finland, is home to a maze of almost 14,000 islands glistening with untouched natural beauty. It's also home to the endangered Saimaa ringed seal — take a guided boat tour and you might spot one up close. Forest hikes, floating saunas, and water pure enough to drink (at least in some areas) make Lake Saimaa an outdoor enthusiast's paradise, but don't worry — there's fun to be had for everyone here. Culinary connoisseurs will be thrilled to know that Lake Saimaa was voted the European Region of Gastronomy 2024(by the IGCAT), with the tasty vendace fish being a staple in local restaurants. And those who enjoy cultural monuments shouldn't miss Olavinlinna, a medieval island fortress built by a Danish knight.

Easily reached from Finland's capital, Helsinki in 2 and a half hours, endless exploration awaits you in Lake Saimaa. While the list of places to visit within the region are manifold, a few standout cities are Savonlinna, Mikkeli, and Lappeenranta. From here, you'll be perfectly placed to savor the region's many local delicacies, spend the night in a lakefront cottage, or visit the fascinating museums and historic landmarks nearby.