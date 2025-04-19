Finland's Largest Lake Is An Underrated Escape Brimming With Islands, Gastronomy, And Pristine Nature
In the southeast of Finland, a vast expanse of waterways characterize the region known as the Finnish Lakeland. In fact, the entire country is known for its many bodies of water; the Nordic country is, after all, known as "The Land of a Thousand Lakes." And while it's no secret that the lakes of Finland are one of the best destinations for a polar bear plunge, the breathtaking landscape around Lake Saimaa is often overlooked by tourists.
Boasting the longest lake coastline in the world, Lake Saimaa, the largest in Finland, is home to a maze of almost 14,000 islands glistening with untouched natural beauty. It's also home to the endangered Saimaa ringed seal — take a guided boat tour and you might spot one up close. Forest hikes, floating saunas, and water pure enough to drink (at least in some areas) make Lake Saimaa an outdoor enthusiast's paradise, but don't worry — there's fun to be had for everyone here. Culinary connoisseurs will be thrilled to know that Lake Saimaa was voted the European Region of Gastronomy 2024(by the IGCAT), with the tasty vendace fish being a staple in local restaurants. And those who enjoy cultural monuments shouldn't miss Olavinlinna, a medieval island fortress built by a Danish knight.
Easily reached from Finland's capital, Helsinki in 2 and a half hours, endless exploration awaits you in Lake Saimaa. While the list of places to visit within the region are manifold, a few standout cities are Savonlinna, Mikkeli, and Lappeenranta. From here, you'll be perfectly placed to savor the region's many local delicacies, spend the night in a lakefront cottage, or visit the fascinating museums and historic landmarks nearby.
Attractions and outdoor adventures around Lake Saimaa
To make the most of your time in and around Lake Saimaa, aim to spend at least a couple days in each city. In Mikkeli, about three hours by car from Helsinki, you can choose to take a thrilling hop-on-hop-off sightseeing cruise to nearby islands or rent canoes to paddle across the lake. Booking a seal-spotting tour will guarantee a fun day out with Lake Saimaa's furry residents. For some cultural pursuits, don't miss the 5,000-year-old rock paintings at Astuvansalmi, where you can see some early Nordic artistic expression in the shape of animals and even handprints. It's about a 40-minute drive outside of Mikkeli's town center, but another great way to get there is by booking a boat tour.
Just over under an hour and a half drive from Mikkeli is Savonlinna, where you'll be able to visit the imposing Olavinlinna, which dates to the 15th century. Built as a defense against Russian invaders, the castle has weathered its fair share of battles. Today, it serves as the backdrop for the annual Savonlinna Opera Festival.
About two hours away by car from Savonlinna is Lappeenranta. Here, you can sit back and relax in a traditional wood-fired sauna — a favorite Finnish pastime — which also doubles as a lake cruise. Lappeenranta's floating sauna is available to rent for a jaunt across Lake Saimaa. Catering options are also available on board, or you could choose from the many upscale restaurants in town.
Where to experience Lake Saimaa's local cuisine
Mouthwatering meals aren't hard to find around Lake Saimaa. In downtown Lappeenranta, stop by the Wolkoff for a truly sumptuous culinary journey. This elegant restaurant serves seasonal dishes sourced from quality local produce for meals like reindeer pastrami, fish of the day, and oyster mushrooms
Combine the thrill of Savonlinna's Opera Festival with a ritzy dinner at the Hotel Hospitz, where you can enjoy a pre-show meal of hearty dishes and healthy salads, plus a post-performance buffet that goes until midnight. Menu items include Finnish delicacies like smoked vendace fish, alder-smoked ham, butter potatoes, and seaweed caviar. The Restaurant Est.1969 in Savonlinna's Spahotel Casino also offers a fine dining experience with à la carte options like cauliflower soup and fried Saimaa pikeperch. Visit in June to experience the "Asparagus Week" menu, a three-course meal with asparagus as the centerpiece.
About 10 minutes outside of Mikkeli is the famous Tertti Manor, a family farm and boutique hotel with a history dating back to the 17th century. The restaurant here serves Finnish dishes in a rustic atmosphere, with a host of seasonal menus from a Midsummer Celebration in June featuring dishes like whitefish ceviche and marinated pike, to a Christmas buffet from November onwards. They also have a garden terrace café just next door, an idyllic spot for lunch. A dining option closer to Mikkeli's bustling downtown is Café Rauha, which serves breakfast and lunch with pastries, a salad buffet, and refreshments. Surrounded by such delicious local dishes, natural vistas, and health-boosting saunas, it's no wonder Finland has been named the best country in the world to retire.
How to get to Lake Saimaa
Flying to Helsinki — considered one of Europe's most friendly airports — will be the best way to start your trip to Lake Saimaa. From there, you could rent a car and begin the journey driving to Mikkeli, Savonlinna, or Lappeenranta, or save some time by taking another flight from Helsinki to Savonlinna, which is just under an hour. Flights to the Lake Saimaa area don't operate regularly, however, so other options are to take the train or bus if you'd rather not drive. Several trains run daily from Helsinki to Mikkeli, costing roughly $70 for the two and a half hour journey. From Mikkeli, buses to Savonlinna and Lappeenranta are available, with both journeys hovering under two hours and costing between $10 and $20 respectively (at the time of writing).
Uhkua just outside Mikkeli is a nature resort offering an unforgettable night inside cozy lakefront cabins, plus boat and canoe rentals to explore Lake Saimaa at your leisure. They even have their own floating sauna. In Savonlinna, you could choose the Spahotel Casino, with guest rooms offering gorgeous views over Lake Saimaa, plus it's only a short walk to Olavinlinna. If you're in Lappeenranta, the Hotel Lähde has excellent views of the city's main harbor along the lake, or you could try the Boutique Hotel Lähde, part of the same hotel complex, a cozy bed-and-breakfast with quaint rooms. Whether you choose to visit only one city along Lake Saimaa or more, get ready for a breathtaking holiday around Finland's largest lake.