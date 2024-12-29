The 5 Best Polar Bear Plunge Destinations To Ring In The New Year

Taking a quick dip in some cold water is nothing new; some people do it to feel invigorated, others for health reasons or to ring in the new year. Technically, anywhere with water cold enough to provide you with those benefits works. However, if you're going to take the plunge, especially if you've never done it before, you want to make sure you're someplace safe, with experienced people around you. That's why it's important to pick the right location, and not just any old place, to take a polar bear plunge.

You might think you've been in freezing water before, especially if you've ever taken a swim in the cold crystalline spring waters found in the Florida panhandle. However, the frigid liquid you dip into for a polar bear plunge is something else entirely. There are a few guidelines to follow when looking for the perfect place to jump in. For one, you need cold water, usually no more than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you're going lower in temperature, below 30 degrees Fahrenheit, you need to take precautions and only stay in for a couple of minutes at most. Some people also experience shock when jumping into the water, so having someone like a friend or a professional to keep an eye on you is essential.

Since polar plunges are not a common practice for everyone, it's important to plan ahead and make sure to take all of the proper safety precautions. A few of the choices below include guides and protections to make sure you get a nice dip in the water and are brought back to a safe temperature afterward.