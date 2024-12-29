The 5 Best Polar Bear Plunge Destinations To Ring In The New Year
Taking a quick dip in some cold water is nothing new; some people do it to feel invigorated, others for health reasons or to ring in the new year. Technically, anywhere with water cold enough to provide you with those benefits works. However, if you're going to take the plunge, especially if you've never done it before, you want to make sure you're someplace safe, with experienced people around you. That's why it's important to pick the right location, and not just any old place, to take a polar bear plunge.
You might think you've been in freezing water before, especially if you've ever taken a swim in the cold crystalline spring waters found in the Florida panhandle. However, the frigid liquid you dip into for a polar bear plunge is something else entirely. There are a few guidelines to follow when looking for the perfect place to jump in. For one, you need cold water, usually no more than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you're going lower in temperature, below 30 degrees Fahrenheit, you need to take precautions and only stay in for a couple of minutes at most. Some people also experience shock when jumping into the water, so having someone like a friend or a professional to keep an eye on you is essential.
Since polar plunges are not a common practice for everyone, it's important to plan ahead and make sure to take all of the proper safety precautions. A few of the choices below include guides and protections to make sure you get a nice dip in the water and are brought back to a safe temperature afterward.
Lofoten Islands, Norway
Norway is an impressive and beautiful place to take a polar plunge. Nearly half of the country is located in the Arctic, making for cool water all year round that's perfect for a polar plunge at any time. While the entire country is gorgeous, if you're looking for the most amazing experience and surroundings for your polar bear plunge, you can't pass up Haukland Beach.
Part of the Lofoten Islands, Haukland Beach is considered Norway's best beach, an underrated European oasis that features pristine waters. It's also a great spot for a polar plunge thanks to its soft, silky sand, and after crawling back out of the water, you can warm up by taking one of several hikes. There are also plenty of other activities to enjoy on the Lofoten Islands, including climbing, fishing, and even golfing, which makes it a great travel destination if you're looking for something more inclusive than just a place to dip in the water.
However, there's also the chance to visit Norway on a cruise ship and jump into the water from the side of the boat. Many of the ships also have hot tubs, meaning you can quickly get nice and warm after jumping into the frigid water. Lofoten doesn't have a specific polar plunge. Instead, they regularly partake in what they call cold water swimming, which involves dipping into the beaches or local swimming holes even when the water is frigid. If you want to take a personal polar plunge, without thousands of other people crowding around you, a quick dip in Norway's beaches is a great option.
Vancouver, Canada
If you're looking for a more social polar bear plunge experience, you can't find a much more exciting destination than English Bay in Vancouver. This bay is said to be the original home of the New Year's tradition and had its 100-year anniversary in 2020. Every January, thousands of people join to rush into the cold water at Stanley Park, where the waters are fairly warm for the season at around 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Even more people join to watch those brave enough to jump in the water, making for an exciting atmosphere sure to attract any extrovert. "It's totally worth doing, in my opinion," says ocean_lass on Reddit. "Leading up to it, I'm always nervous & question my sanity, but the moment when you're running in with the screaming & laughing crowd & dive into the chilly water & come up feeling refreshed, it's a great way to start the new year."
The best part about taking the plunge at English Bay is that everyone can enjoy the event. There are areas for families who have young children and ADA-accessible beach mats so those with difficulty walking or who use a wheelchair can get through the sand and into the water more easily. Wear a silly bathing suit and accessories or participate in the 100-yard race for those ready to spend a little longer in the frigid water. The plunge and all other events usually occur in the afternoon on New Year's Day. If you're traveling to Vancouver for this event or otherwise, consider flying in, as it's home to the airport that takes the crown as the best in North America.
Antarctica
If you want a polar plunge to rival all others, there's no better place to go than the Antarctic. A few tour companies offer people the chance for a quick plunge in the frigid water. The one downside is that the dip can be a bit later than most, often in February instead of directly at the beginning of the year. Still, if you don't mind waiting, this opportunity can be worth the adventure. Cruises are an easy way to visit the frozen continent, but if you are looking to spend some more time there, you'll want to check out the lodges where you'll have to stay, as there are no hotels.
In general, the temperature in the area is about 23 degrees Fahrenheit, so many precautions are put in place to ensure everyone is safe. Swimmers are tethered to the boat; this way, if someone reacts negatively to the cold, the guides can pull them back to safety. There is also a doctor present on the off chance that someone needs medical attention after plunging.
If you're a little more brave, there are a couple of groups as well that drop you off at a beach and let you run into the water instead of getting the shock over with all at once. Though it's a little more torturous this way, you do have the opportunity to swim alongside penguins, which is what Pamela Drager of Directionally Challenged did. As she states, "There are only 10,000 people who go to Antarctica every year, and even less of them swim."
New York City, America
Though Vancouver claims to be the reason the polar plunge became a New Year's tradition, it isn't the oldest example of the plunge itself. In New York, the cold water dip dates back to 1903. The city even has a whole club centered around the plunge and setting up events. Though it is set up by members for members, the Coney Island Polar Bear New Year's Day Plunge is open to the public, so anyone who wants to take a dip can join in. The club also organizes weekly swims throughout the winter, so if you live in the area and like a healthy dose of frigid water, consider joining. If you're just visiting, check out some of the local attractions; Coney Island is home to one of the most beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement parks in America. While some rides do close for the season, several stay open year-round, and there is a non-plunge winter event as well, known as Frost Fest.
But we're here to discuss the plunge itself, which provides participants with its own fun and laughs. For example, while you can wear any old bathing suit to participate, plenty of people come in costumes as well, such as the Statue of Liberty. You can also wear Christmas hats and mittens, or whatever fun accoutrements you can come up with.
Like most places, the Coney Island plunge is free. However, it is organized to raise funds for the local community, so there are options for donating and fundraising. After all, anyone who wants to help support an event they enjoy participating in and the surrounding community should consider giving a little money.
Finland
While there really isn't a specific polar plunge in Finland, that doesn't mean you can't find yourself enjoying a nice, bracing dip in the water as you bring in the new year. There's no need for those living in Finland to plan a plunge only in January because it's a common practice to dip into the icy lakes regularly.
Known as winter or ice swimming, the tradition has long been practiced in the country. For a while, it started to fade in popularity, but with younger generations pushing for healthy habits, the frigid daily dip is coming back in full force. Many major cities in Finland have a few winter swimming clubs, and there are pretty long waitlists for anyone interested in joining.
Of course, you can take a dip in the water without joining a club, and if you're looking for a place to try out your own version of a polar plunge, then any city in Finland is a perfect choice. Book a few hours at a local sauna, and you'll likely have the option to take a dip in the frigid water before enjoying the warm air of a sauna or a nice hot tub. Some hotels and villages also allow ice swimming at local rivers or lakes. Call ahead and see what kind of amenities the place you're staying at offers and the times. For example, a popular tourist destination, Elves Village, lets visitors go ice swimming once a week alongside several other holiday attractions and events. And if you get there and then decide a polar plunge isn't for you, Finland's Lapland offers a less frigid, calming, and unique winter activity that includes the chance to see the Northern Lights while floating in an icy lake.
Methodology
The five options above were chosen as safe places for those who want to take the plunge. There is also a mix of large social and more private cold water to cater to a wide range of people looking to do a polar bear plunge. They were picked based on Reddit posts, Instagram reels, blogs, and tour opportunities.
Many are tailored specifically for a quick polar plunge at the beginning of the year and include safety precautions, plenty of people to see you in case something goes wrong, and even a doctor for the more frigid dunks. However, in places where the water is always somewhat chilly, it's possible to go and take a plunge at any time of the year.