A Dreamy Seaside Getaway In Italy Is A Hidden Cove Of Grottos, Lemon Groves, And Coastal Caves

Have you ever noticed that the crowds don't really leave Amalfi? Even in November, when the summer rush has died down, you'll still see tourists basking in the rugged allure. Of course, there are pros and cons to taking an Amalfi Coast vacation in the off-season, but the fact is, its magic never fades. Once you've lounged on Amalfi's best beaches, strolled through the pastel-colored towns, wandered its well-preserved medieval destinations, and marveled at its sun-soaked beauty, don't pack up just yet. Hidden along the coastline is a quiet escape that's every bit as romantic and dreamlike — dare we say even more so? Conca dei Marini is a coastal haven where lemon groves cling to cliffs, sea caves glitter in azure blue, and time slows to a gentle ripple. Many travelers can say they've been to Amalfi, but not everyone has experienced Conca dei Marini.

Conca dei Marini is small — so small it's one of Italy's tiniest towns. But don't let the size fool you. This place was once a mecca for skilled sailors and sea merchants, which earned it the moniker "City of Mariners." Its name, "Conca," comes from its natural basin form molded into the cliffs. You can still see many of its old stone dwellings, typically with vaulted ceilings and lower-level cellars. The past is very much alive in its architecture, coastline, and rhythm of daily life.

To get to Conca dei Marini, the best thing to do is fly into Naples. From there, take a 1.5-hour train to Sorrento or an hour-long ride to Salerno. You can grab a cab or hop on a bus to reach Conca dei Marini. Those who ended up renting a car can drive directly from Naples and arrive at this town in an hour and a half.