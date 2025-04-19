Rick Steves Says Any Trip To Europe Where He Doesn't Do One Thing Is A 'Flat' Experience
There are many reasons to travel. We travel to explore new destinations, landscapes, and environments unlike anything we have back home. We travel to go on grand adventures — to hike iconic trails, dive the most vibrant coral reefs, and explore underrated ancient sites and epic pieces of history. We travel to learn more about other cultures, taste the local flavors, bask in the impressive art, and dance to the beat of that particular place. And while the sights, tastes, smells, and sounds are a few of the ingredients that make travel so intoxicating, it's the unexpected connections, even with perfect strangers, that transform it into something soul-stirring.
According to travel pro and guidebook author Rick Steves, it's the people you meet on the road that bring the most vibrancy to destinations. "When I'm doing a tour, writing a guidebook, or filming a TV show, if I'm not interacting with people, it's going to be a flat experience," he says on his website. "Cultural bumpkin or worldly sophisticate, if you want rich travel experiences, you've got to connect." Conversations with people different than ourselves open up a deeper understanding of the world, and of the places we explore. It's the kind of perspective you could never get from a guidebook — and there's something so magical about that.
How Rick Steves recommends connecting with people while traveling
One thing Rick Steves recommends is going into experiences like a student, whether you're on a guided tour (such as one of Steves' own best-selling European tours) or simply exploring a local shop. "It's fun to be on the receiving end of all that cultural, gastronomic, and regional pride," he explains. "I see it as a learning opportunity. Thankfully, people are sophisticated about different things, and when we have the opportunity to connect, it can be good for all." Asking questions with the genuine intent of soaking up knowledge and learning something new is a great way to get a conversation flowing.
Of course, there are people and cultures that are naturally a little more chatty than others. Take the Irish, for example — Ireland is one of Steves' favorite countries, largely because of the people. "People there have the gift of gab — for them, it's an art form. I think the Irish are such engaging conversationalists because, even if they don't speak Gaelic (the poetic old Irish language), many think in it." While not every country is quite as chatty, there are a few types of places and activities you can try if you're looking for great conversation. Rent a room (instead of an entire apartment or home) on Airbnb, looking out for hosts who mention they love sharing stories and local tips with guests. Meet-up events and community activities are also a great option (try searching Facebook Groups for that). Group tours and shared activities — like cooking classes, dance lessons, or art classes — are social by nature, making it easy to connect. As Steves reminds us, the most memorable moments come not just from the places we visit, but the people we meet along the way.