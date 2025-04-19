Rick Steves Says Any Trip To Europe Where He Doesn't Do One Thing Is A 'Flat' Experience

One thing Rick Steves recommends is going into experiences like a student, whether you're on a guided tour (such as one of Steves' own best-selling European tours) or simply exploring a local shop. "It's fun to be on the receiving end of all that cultural, gastronomic, and regional pride," he explains. "I see it as a learning opportunity. Thankfully, people are sophisticated about different things, and when we have the opportunity to connect, it can be good for all." Asking questions with the genuine intent of soaking up knowledge and learning something new is a great way to get a conversation flowing.

Of course, there are people and cultures that are naturally a little more chatty than others. Take the Irish, for example — Ireland is one of Steves' favorite countries, largely because of the people. "People there have the gift of gab — for them, it's an art form. I think the Irish are such engaging conversationalists because, even if they don't speak Gaelic (the poetic old Irish language), many think in it." While not every country is quite as chatty, there are a few types of places and activities you can try if you're looking for great conversation. Rent a room (instead of an entire apartment or home) on Airbnb, looking out for hosts who mention they love sharing stories and local tips with guests. Meet-up events and community activities are also a great option (try searching Facebook Groups for that). Group tours and shared activities — like cooking classes, dance lessons, or art classes — are social by nature, making it easy to connect. As Steves reminds us, the most memorable moments come not just from the places we visit, but the people we meet along the way.