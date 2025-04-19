One Of The Best Hotels In Positano Is An Artsy, Family-Owned Amalfi Coast Haven With An Elegant Oyster Bar

The defining image of the Amalfi Coast is undeniably the flourish of color painted down Positano's improbably steep cliffs in hues of yellow, terracotta, and pink. There are trees dividing up mansions, ornate church domes breaking the skyline, and a sliver of impeccable blue waters licking at a shoreline busy with boats. Somewhere in the middle is the gorgeous family-owned Le Sirenuse hotel, its facade a cheery greeting towards the sea in an eye-popping red.

The same aristocratic Sersale family has owned Le Sirenuse since its opening in 1951 (before that, it was their Amalfi vacation home) and has since devoted this private slice of Positano to delivering La Dolce Vita (the good life), with various restaurants, including an elegant oyster bar overlooking the bay and 58 rooms, that have played host to Princess Margaret, Kylie Jenner, and Julia Roberts, to name just a few. While expensive, countless reviewers leave high praise for the exceptional service, exquisite sea views, and good value.

The closest major airport is Naples' Capodichino International Airport, around a 90-minute drive away. Traveling from Italy, you can connect to Naples by train from cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice, and then take a bus from Naples directly to Positano in around 1 hour and 50 minutes. A more adventurous way to arrive is by taking a bus from Naples to Sorrento, the gateway to the Amalfi Coast, in 1 hour and 17 minutes, and then traveling to Positano via the Positano jet ferry in as little as 30 minutes (only viable in the summer months).