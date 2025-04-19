Avoid Arches National Park Crowds By Seeking Out This Short, Easy Hidden Gem Trail To A Stunning View

Everyone has their own opinion on which of Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks is the best. But when it comes to popular imagery and social media-worthy views, the stunning Arches National Park has a strong claim to being the most photogenic. About four hours away from Salt Lake City, Arches National Park gets its name from the thousands of spectacular natural arches forged from striking red sandstone by eons of erosion in the harsh desert climate. Many of the park's natural wonders, like the famed Delicate Arch, are among the most recognizable images in the American National Park System. But this popularity has some drawbacks. Arches is consistently one of the most-visited national parks in the U.S., with nearly 1.5 million visitors in 2024 alone. Most of these visitors congregate at popular spots like Delicate Arch, adding unwanted frustration and wait times. Fortunately, Arches has plenty of less-visited trails that offer the same sublime views without the crowds. Of the park's under-the-radar attractions, the short and simple Broken Arch Trail has arguably the most stunning of these views.

After the crowds, one of the biggest issues with Arches National Park is the difficulty of its trails. Thanks to the rugged Utah terrain, many of the park's trails are fairly challenging, with a few ranking among the most difficult U.S. national park trails that should only be attempted by experienced hikers. However, the Broken Arch Trail is one of the easier hiking treks in the park. And lest you think this relative lack of difficulty comes at the expense of amazing views, the trail includes truly breathtaking scenery of both its namesake arch and the vast Utah landscape surrounding it.