Avoid Arches National Park Crowds By Seeking Out This Short, Easy Hidden Gem Trail To A Stunning View
Everyone has their own opinion on which of Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks is the best. But when it comes to popular imagery and social media-worthy views, the stunning Arches National Park has a strong claim to being the most photogenic. About four hours away from Salt Lake City, Arches National Park gets its name from the thousands of spectacular natural arches forged from striking red sandstone by eons of erosion in the harsh desert climate. Many of the park's natural wonders, like the famed Delicate Arch, are among the most recognizable images in the American National Park System. But this popularity has some drawbacks. Arches is consistently one of the most-visited national parks in the U.S., with nearly 1.5 million visitors in 2024 alone. Most of these visitors congregate at popular spots like Delicate Arch, adding unwanted frustration and wait times. Fortunately, Arches has plenty of less-visited trails that offer the same sublime views without the crowds. Of the park's under-the-radar attractions, the short and simple Broken Arch Trail has arguably the most stunning of these views.
After the crowds, one of the biggest issues with Arches National Park is the difficulty of its trails. Thanks to the rugged Utah terrain, many of the park's trails are fairly challenging, with a few ranking among the most difficult U.S. national park trails that should only be attempted by experienced hikers. However, the Broken Arch Trail is one of the easier hiking treks in the park. And lest you think this relative lack of difficulty comes at the expense of amazing views, the trail includes truly breathtaking scenery of both its namesake arch and the vast Utah landscape surrounding it.
Broken Arch is one of Arches National Park's most underrated gems
All of Arches National Park's eponymous arches are captivating. In addition to the famed Delicate Arch, you also have the 306-foot-long Landscape Arch and the 112-foot-high dual-arch masterpiece of Double Arch. With such vibrant characteristics, these alternate arches offer the same awe-inspiring effect of the popular Delicate Arch while avoiding tourist bottlenecks. Broken Arch is the perfect example of this, forging a similar profile against the Utah landscape and vast desert sky as the much more popular Delicate Arch. While the name "Broken Arch" may cause you to worry you'll get little more than a crumpled heap of rocks, Broken Arch isn't actually broken. The name comes from minor erosion visible on the top of its arch. However, this wear and tear is unlikely to threaten its structural integrity as of yet — rather, the small fissures only add a unique charm to the arch's overall vibe.
Broken Arch also creates a distinctive scene with the surrounding environment. Much of the ground around the arch bears a charming pygmy forest of junipers and piñon trees, with abundant views of the red rocky landscape and distant snowcapped mountains across the horizon. The arch and its trail are close to the park's larger Devils Garden area. Despite its somewhat sinister name, Devils Garden is a gorgeous geological wonderland with many of the park's most distinctive rock formations. Alongside incredible natural arches like Broken Arch, hikers here can also see rocky spires and a type of unique rock wall called a "fin." Devils Garden sits at the end of the breathtaking Arches National Park Road, with convenient vehicle access to complement its rugged and wild character.
The Broken Arch Trail is one of the park's easiest (and most scenic) hikes
The main Broken Arch Trail is a simple, 1.8-mile loop that generally takes only around 40 minutes to an hour to complete. If you're up for a longer and more immersive hike, you can add an additional mile to your trek and stop at the nearby Sand Dune Arch. Other photo opportunities you'll encounter along the trail include the memorable Tapestry Arch and Skyline Arch, plus amazing shots of the park's natural sand dunes and slickrock. There are a few sections of the Broken Arch Trail that may not be as well-defined as others, but generally, you'll find several helpful cairns and other markings along the route to help you keep your bearings. With a total elevation gain of only around 180 feet, the Broken Arch Trail is one of the park's least strenuous hikes.
Broken Arch is also in a convenient location for overnight campers. Within the Devils Garden Area, the Broken Arch Trail is quite close to the Devils Garden Campground, which features 51 individual campsites that can be reserved for $25 per night, plus amenities like flush toilets, grills, and drinking water. If camping out isn't for you, Arches National Park is adjacent to the western paradise of Moab, Utah — one of America's best cities for solo travelers. Moab has plenty of excellent lodging options, ranging from hotels to condos, and even bed and breakfasts. So whether you want to rough it or indulge in modern comforts, you can still explore the out-of-this-world wonders of Arches National Park like the stunning Broken Arch.