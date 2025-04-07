One Of Massachusetts' Best Beaches Boasts Pristine White Sand, Crystal Clear Waters, And Tide Pools
Wingaersheek Beach is often cited as one of the best beaches in Massachusetts — and for good reason. Offering visitors clear and calm waters, lively tide pools, and picturesque white sand perfect for lounging, it's an excellent destination during the warm summer months. Less than 15 minutes away from the heart of downtown Gloucester, this beach is the perfect place to unwind while surrounded by the soothing sounds of Ipswich Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.
Because of Wingaersheek Beach's popularity, non-residents will want to make use of Gloucester's parking reservation system. This allows you to reserve a parking spot up to 10 days in advance, negating the need to circle a parking lot like a vulture as you wait for someone to leave. In fact, reservations are now required for non-residents between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day — so make sure to plan ahead and grab a reservation before your trip. There are a few other restrictions and limitations to be aware of when visiting Wingaersheek, but with a bit of prep work, you can spend the entire day relaxing on one of the best beaches in all of Massachusetts.
While you're visiting Gloucester and Wingaersheek, be sure to venture north to another beach town with scenic sand dunes. It's a mere 30 minutes from Gloucester and is a great complement to the cozy waters around Wingaersheek Beach. Prefer to stay in town? Then check out America's oldest seaport for a chance to glimpse whales as they migrate through the Atlantic.
Relax in the sun at Wingaersheek Beach
Before you can chill out on the warm sand of Wingaersheek Beach, you'll need to do some planning. As mentioned, non-residents must reserve a parking spot online or using the Blinkay mobile app. It might seem cumbersome, but since this is one of the most popular beaches in the region, a dedicated parking spot is a serious luxury. Restrooms and showers are available during peak operating hours, and there are even on-site concessions thanks to the charming Anne Marie's Surfside.
If you're traveling with kids, you'll be glad to know lifeguards are on duty from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Alcohol is also prohibited, and there's a strict "Carry In-Carry Out" policy, so come prepared to pack out all your garbage and leave the beach just as clean as you found it.
Beyond laying out and enjoying the pristine white sand and the calm waters, Wingaersheek features a few tide pools for you to explore. These are exposed during low tide, so pack a good camera to snap pictures of any critters you happen to encounter. It's worth waking up early and arriving as soon as the beach opens, as this will give you the best chance at getting a prime spot on the beach and a bit of time to unwind before it grows more crowded in the afternoon.
Planning your trip to Wingaersheek Beach
While there are a few regional airports nearby, most tourists will find the Boston Logan International Airport to be the most logical choice. It's less than an hour southwest of Gloucester, and flying in here lets you explore America's oldest public park before driving up to the beach.
You'll find a wealth of upscale lodging options near Wingaersheek Beach. Beauport Hotel Gloucester is one of the best-reviewed hotels in the region, thanks to its direct access to the Atlantic Ocean and proximity to Main Street. Castle Manor Inn is another cozy option, and an on-site restaurant gives you a convenient way to refuel without having to venture far from your room.
Anne Marie's Surfside is just steps from the sand of Wingaersheek Beach — but for a more refined dining experience, check out Seaport Grille or Franklin Cape Ann. The former is a waterfront eatery with a coastal flair, while the latter is a lively gastropub nestled right in the heart of downtown Gloucester. Make sure to spend some time away from the beach enjoying the streets of Gloucester, too, as the historic city is a walkable gem filled with delightful local shops and incredible water views.