Connecticut's Enchanting Town Full Of Award-Winning Dining And Charming Streets Is A True Hidden Gem

While Simsbury might not be as well-known as nearby Hartford (a bustling, underrated city in its own right), it has plenty of fascinating landmarks to keep travelers engaged during their visit. The Capt. Elisha Phelps House is now a historic house museum on the National Register of Historic Places called the Phelps Tavern Museum, but it was originally built in the early 1700s by David Phelps. The structure was later expanded by his son (after whom it is named), who took part in the Capture of Fort Ticonderoga during the Revolutionary War. Amos Eno House — the home of his nephew, who was also named Elisha — is another nationally registered historic place in Simsbury.

Other landmarks on the register include Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, which was built in 1892 to help traffic cross over the Farmington River but is now only open to foot traffic. In Stratton Brook State Park, you can find the historic Massacoe Forest Pavilion, which was crafted in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a government program that helped men find manual labor jobs during the Great Depression. Over in Talcott Mountain State Park, you'll come across Heublein Tower, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 and has stunning views of the surrounding Farmington River and Hartford areas. Connecticut is filled with under-the-radar towns with scenic views, and with multiple state parks in its vicinity, Simsbury is a perfect base to explore some of the best the Nutmeg State has to offer.