Connecticut's Enchanting Town Full Of Award-Winning Dining And Charming Streets Is A True Hidden Gem
The New England region of the United States — which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont — is known for its idyllic towns, charming coastal vibes, and history-filled streets. You can enjoy much of what the region has to offer in popular cities like Boston, Newport, and Portland, but the real hidden gems are the smaller towns scattered throughout New England. Simsbury, Connecticut, is a town within Hartford County that'll surprise you with its underrated beauty and dining scene.
With charming streets lined with highly-praised restaurants, views of the Farmington River (and Hop Brook that extends out from it), and multiple lush state parks for hikes and panoramic views, this small town packs a mighty punch when it comes to making a case for itself as an ideal travel destination. Simsbury is roughly a two-and-a-half hour drive from New York City and about two hours from Boston, making it an easy trip for a weekend getaway if you're already in the northeast or an easy addition to any travels in the area.
Eat the best that Simsbury has to offer
Give your tastebuds a treat during your visit to Simsbury by hitting up one (or a few!) of the beloved dining establishments in the area. Chef Tyler Anderson's Millwright's restaurant features farm-fresh fine dining with a waterfall view. Anderson comes with many accolades to his name, including being named CT Chef of the Year and earning multiple James Beard Best Chef Northeast award nominations. He also competed as a contestant during Season 15 of Bravo's "Top Chef."
Right down the road from Millwright's, you'll find Metro Bis, run by chef-owner Christopher Prosperi and widely considered one of the best American food restaurants in the state. Along with delicious food, patrons can enjoy a stunning setting for their meal as the dining room features a porch overlooking the landscaped front lawn of the historic Joseph Ensign House. It is a spectacular spot befitting the delightful dishes.
It's not only award-worthy food that Simsbury has for you to consume; there are also fantastic wines. Rosedale Farms & Vineyards, a family-run estate founded in 1920, offers more than 15 wines crafted on-site, everything from dry whites and reds to sweet wines and a refreshing rosé. As the winery is also a farm, you can find fresh fruits, vegetables, and delicious homemade baked goods.
What to see and do in Simsbury
While Simsbury might not be as well-known as nearby Hartford (a bustling, underrated city in its own right), it has plenty of fascinating landmarks to keep travelers engaged during their visit. The Capt. Elisha Phelps House is now a historic house museum on the National Register of Historic Places called the Phelps Tavern Museum, but it was originally built in the early 1700s by David Phelps. The structure was later expanded by his son (after whom it is named), who took part in the Capture of Fort Ticonderoga during the Revolutionary War. Amos Eno House — the home of his nephew, who was also named Elisha — is another nationally registered historic place in Simsbury.
Other landmarks on the register include Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, which was built in 1892 to help traffic cross over the Farmington River but is now only open to foot traffic. In Stratton Brook State Park, you can find the historic Massacoe Forest Pavilion, which was crafted in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a government program that helped men find manual labor jobs during the Great Depression. Over in Talcott Mountain State Park, you'll come across Heublein Tower, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 and has stunning views of the surrounding Farmington River and Hartford areas. Connecticut is filled with under-the-radar towns with scenic views, and with multiple state parks in its vicinity, Simsbury is a perfect base to explore some of the best the Nutmeg State has to offer.