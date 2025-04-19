Hidden On The Hudson River's Shoreline Is A New York Beach State Park Full Of Scenic Trails And Serenity
It's hard to believe that just beyond the borders of New York City's concrete jungle, you'll find yourself in the heart of vast untouched wilderness, ancient cliffs, and endless miles of peaceful shoreline. That's exactly what awaits you at Nyack Beach State Park, a breathtaking oasis that couldn't feel further away from skyscrapers and screeching subway trains. Nyack Beach is a refreshing change of pace from the daily grind, where you'll find nothing to do besides paddling on the Hudson River and hiking at the edge of a mountain while eagles soar overhead. This protected area is full of incredible biodiversity, with landscapes ranging from tidal wetlands to forests to ancient rock formations. With its dramatic views and endless outdoor activities, Nyack Beach State Park invites visitors to explore and stay a while, thanks to its cozy small-town atmosphere.
Much like Oyster Bay, the perfect day trip spot to escape NYC's bustle, Nyack Beach State Park is less than an hour's drive from the heart of Manhattan — without traffic, of course. New York City serves as a convenient starting point for your adventure; just hop in the car and go, or catch a Rockland Coach bus at the Port Authority terminal. If you're arriving by plane, LaGuardia International Airport is one of the closest airports to the state park and surrounding area.
About Nyack Beach State Park
Located along the Hudson River, Nyack Beach State Park spans 76 acres and contains miles of shoreline, waterfront hiking trails, and forested terrain. It sits at the base of Hook Mountain, a 730-foot-high peak with extraordinary views of the water and surrounding Hudson River valley, one of the most beautiful landscapes in New York State. Hook Mountain is located within 676 acres of conservation land and is a designated National Natural Landmark. Next to Nyack Beach and Hook Mountain is yet another state park, Rockland Lake State Park, perched on a ridge of the mountain with panoramic valley views, lake access, and a new outdoor water park with a 25,000-square-foot swimming pool. Because of all the state parks in the area, it comes as no surprise that this pocket of the Hudson Valley is a summertime gem for family adventures and reconnecting with the natural world.
Nyack Beach State Park itself is a paradise for hiking, cycling, fishing, and picnicking, as well as launching a kayak or paddleboard right from the shore. The park is one of many must-visit sights along the Hudson River Greenway, New York's 750-mile multi-use trail that spans along the Hudson River from Manhattan all the way up to Canada. Nyack Beach and Hook Mountain have a reputation for being one of the best birding areas on the East Coast, boasting an impressively diverse array of bird species. Keep your eyes peeled for owls, cormorants, eagles, osprey, herons, falcons, and hawks of all kinds. It's estimated that some 12,000 hawks visit Hook Mountain during their fall migration season. Other wildlife you may spot in the area include black bears, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, rattlesnakes, groundhogs, foxes, and coyotes. Nyack Beach and Hook Mountain are part of an ancient geological landscape known as the Palisades, a series of jaw-dropping cliffs that are estimated to be 200 million years old.
Plan the perfect getaway to Nyack Beach State Park
Nyack Beach State Park is located in Rockland County, a designated Preserve America Community with a deep commitment to protecting its heritage, history, and natural beauty. The county boasts 42,000 acres of parkland and a laid-back atmosphere that offers a refreshing change of pace from bustling Manhattan just 30 miles away. Rockland County has a little bit of everything, including charming waterfront towns, fascinating historical sites, incredible performing arts, and much more. Down the road from Nyack Beach State Park is the town of Nyack, a lively little spot with an impressive restaurant scene and arts community. Nyack and the quaint nearby town of Haverstraw are the perfect home base for a weekend escape, situated right in the heart of Rockland County's top attractions. Thirty minutes outside of Rockland County is Bear Mountain State Park, a beautiful place to witness New York's captivating spread of foliage in the fall. For a more relaxed fall foliage viewing, you can also cruise the Hudson and take in the captivating views from a Seastreak Ferry.
Though you could easily spend an entire weekend exploring Nyack Beach State Park, Hook Mountain, and Rockland Lake, other natural wonders also deserve a spot on your bucket list. A few miles down the road from Nyack is the Piermont Marsh Tidal Wetlands Area, a vast 1,017-acre protected region with diverse tidal landscapes. Piermont Marsh is a serene sanctuary and a critical habitat for wildlife, with countless scenic trails and areas for paddling, freshwater fishing, crabbing, and bird-watching. At the edge of the marsh is the village of Piermont, with picturesque historic architecture, unique shops, and excellent restaurants to refuel after a day of adventure. At sunset, stroll on Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and soak up the scenery from the heart of the Hudson River.