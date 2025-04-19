Hidden On The Hudson River's Shoreline Is A New York Beach State Park Full Of Scenic Trails And Serenity

Located along the Hudson River, Nyack Beach State Park spans 76 acres and contains miles of shoreline, waterfront hiking trails, and forested terrain. It sits at the base of Hook Mountain, a 730-foot-high peak with extraordinary views of the water and surrounding Hudson River valley, one of the most beautiful landscapes in New York State. Hook Mountain is located within 676 acres of conservation land and is a designated National Natural Landmark. Next to Nyack Beach and Hook Mountain is yet another state park, Rockland Lake State Park, perched on a ridge of the mountain with panoramic valley views, lake access, and a new outdoor water park with a 25,000-square-foot swimming pool. Because of all the state parks in the area, it comes as no surprise that this pocket of the Hudson Valley is a summertime gem for family adventures and reconnecting with the natural world.

Nyack Beach State Park itself is a paradise for hiking, cycling, fishing, and picnicking, as well as launching a kayak or paddleboard right from the shore. The park is one of many must-visit sights along the Hudson River Greenway, New York's 750-mile multi-use trail that spans along the Hudson River from Manhattan all the way up to Canada. Nyack Beach and Hook Mountain have a reputation for being one of the best birding areas on the East Coast, boasting an impressively diverse array of bird species. Keep your eyes peeled for owls, cormorants, eagles, osprey, herons, falcons, and hawks of all kinds. It's estimated that some 12,000 hawks visit Hook Mountain during their fall migration season. Other wildlife you may spot in the area include black bears, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, rattlesnakes, groundhogs, foxes, and coyotes. Nyack Beach and Hook Mountain are part of an ancient geological landscape known as the Palisades, a series of jaw-dropping cliffs that are estimated to be 200 million years old.