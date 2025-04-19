Halfway Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Historic City Packed With Antiques, Art, And Charm
It takes about three hours to get from Portland, Oregon, the trendy city where you can order the best coffee in all of America, to Seattle, Washington, and vice versa. Along the I-5, about halfway between both cities, is a place that arguably deserves more recognition. Located in southwest Washington, Centralia was established in 1875 and has a storied past. Uniquely, the city's founder, George Washington, was one of the first black settlers in the Pacific Northwest. Once a thriving coal town, Centralia now provides the opportunity to escape the region's big city crowds for a getaway full of charm, antiques, and art.
All of this is readily available in Centralia's Historic Downtown District. In fact, you'll find several murals throughout the area. One, located at the local KeyBank branch, presents a memorable depiction of Washington and his four-legged companion. Nevertheless, the first things visitors will notice in downtown Centralia are the many structures that will transport them to the past. Although not open to the public at the time of this writing, this includes the Fox Theatre and its stunning marquee, a landmark that dates back to 1930. Simply put, if you're a vintage enthusiast, you've come to the right place.
Downtown Centralia's streets are lined with shops like The Shady Lady, where you'll discover vintage items and fashion. A Google reviewer writes, "The displays are beautiful, the clothing was great quality, and the whole vibe of the place is just excellent." Another beloved spot for treasure hunting is Emporium Ayala Antiques and Furniture, lauded by Google reviewers for its large size and impressive selections. The former is closed on Sundays and the latter on Tuesdays.
Indulge in nostalgia in Centralia, Washington
Many of Centralia's antique shops and local businesses are on North Tower Avenue. One such place is Rectangle Gallery and Creative Space, where paintings, woodwork, glass art, and photography created by Washington artists are on display. Aside from antiquing and appreciating art, downtown Centralia is a destination where you can experience nostalgia. Case in point: Insert Coin. This eatery, which serves stuffed burgers and pizza, doubles as a bustling arcade. Guests of all ages can play Pac-Man, skee-ball, and other old school games. Around the corner from Insert Coin on West Maple Street is the Centralia Rollerdrome.
Open Thursday to Sunday, this establishment dates back to the early 1900s. Put on your skates and have a throwback moment in what is considered to be one of the oldest roller skating rinks in the country. Nachos and other fast food goodies are available to purchase at the concession stand. Hours for the Centralia Rollerdrome vary depending on the day that you visit. If you're looking to have a homemade meal with dessert that will bring memories of your grandmother to mind, look no further than Berry Fields Cafe on South Pearl Street. Breakfast and lunch are on the menu at this cozy spot, with dishes like cinnamon roll French toast and a chicken almond sandwich. End your meal with a bang and opt for a slice of pie. Strawberry rhubarb and lemon sour cream are among the flavors baked here.
If you're in town during the summer, stop by the King Agriculture Museum. Also located in downtown, this site is known for its impressive vintage tractor collection. However, many reviewers on Google point out that there are various other retro relics on view. One individual writes, "So many memories of my childhood (80's)."
Plan your visit to Centralia, Washington
Centralia is only about 1.5 hours away from Portland and Seattle. Given this proximity, the city is a easy option for a day trip for locals who call either metropolis home and visitors who are eager to explore the Pacific Northwest. Even though it's hard to compare the U.S. train system with European's public transport, you don't even need to drive if you don't want to (although if you do, you won't have trouble finding parking). Centralia is a stop on the Amtrak Cascades and the Coast Starlight train. You can catch either at the Portland Union Station or Seattle's King Street Station. You'll arrive at the Centralia station in under two hours. Built in 1912, it's located downtown. Thus, every establishment mentioned above is within walking distance. You can purchase tickets for your brief voyage to Centralia on Amtrak's website.
To stay a little longer, book a room at McMenamins Olympic Club in downtown, rated as one of the best hotels to stay in the city on Tripadvisor. Ideal for those who prefer historic digs, the hotel was constructed in 1908. Its amenities are sure to delight guests, including a game hall with pool tables and the Olympic Club Pub, an eatery serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In addition, the hotel features a movie theater. A night at McMenamins Olympic Club will, on average, cost less than $130. If you have little ones, there is also a Great Wolf Lodge in Centralia.
If you're looking for more to do, you can shop brands like Coach, Columbia, and Nike at the Centralia Outlets a few miles from downtown. On the hunt for other hidden gems in the Pacific Northwest? Read about the quirky Oregon town of Brownsville with antiques, cafes, and movie fame.