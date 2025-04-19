Halfway Between Portland And Seattle Is Washington's Historic City Packed With Antiques, Art, And Charm

It takes about three hours to get from Portland, Oregon, the trendy city where you can order the best coffee in all of America, to Seattle, Washington, and vice versa. Along the I-5, about halfway between both cities, is a place that arguably deserves more recognition. Located in southwest Washington, Centralia was established in 1875 and has a storied past. Uniquely, the city's founder, George Washington, was one of the first black settlers in the Pacific Northwest. Once a thriving coal town, Centralia now provides the opportunity to escape the region's big city crowds for a getaway full of charm, antiques, and art.

All of this is readily available in Centralia's Historic Downtown District. In fact, you'll find several murals throughout the area. One, located at the local KeyBank branch, presents a memorable depiction of Washington and his four-legged companion. Nevertheless, the first things visitors will notice in downtown Centralia are the many structures that will transport them to the past. Although not open to the public at the time of this writing, this includes the Fox Theatre and its stunning marquee, a landmark that dates back to 1930. Simply put, if you're a vintage enthusiast, you've come to the right place.

Downtown Centralia's streets are lined with shops like The Shady Lady, where you'll discover vintage items and fashion. A Google reviewer writes, "The displays are beautiful, the clothing was great quality, and the whole vibe of the place is just excellent." Another beloved spot for treasure hunting is Emporium Ayala Antiques and Furniture, lauded by Google reviewers for its large size and impressive selections. The former is closed on Sundays and the latter on Tuesdays.