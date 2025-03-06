How Does Train Travel With Amtrak's USA Rail Pass Stack Up Against Europe's Legendary Eurail Pass?

If you want to get to your destination yesterday, air travel is the obvious choice. If you're feeling fancy and want to sip cocktails while someone else does the navigating, cruises are the way to go. But if you have the luxury of time and actually want to enjoy the journey, long-haul train travel is where it's at. And, surprisingly, a lot of Americans agree — it's often considered the best way to get around.

Amtrak, the U.S.'s version of a national rail system, may not be as iconic as Europe's Eurail, but it holds its own. Modeled after Eurail, Amtrak covers over 500 destinations, reaching nearly every U.S. state (minus South Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, and Hawaii), and even stretches into parts of Canada. And for those up for an adventure, the USA Rail Pass is a solid deal. At $499 (or as low as $299 during sales), it lets you take 10 rides — called "segments" — over 30 days, breaking down to just $30 to $50 per trip. The downside? There's no high-speed option, as the pass doesn't include access to Amtrak's Acela trains. But what it lacks in speed, it makes up for in breathtaking scenery. The California Zephyr, for instance, running from Chicago to San Francisco, showcases the Rockies and Sierra Nevada, while the Coast Starlight from Seattle to Los Angeles treats passengers to sweeping views of the Pacific coastline. With unforgettable views like these, it's anything but dull.

And if you're worried about comfort for those lengthy rides, don't be. Even without a sleeper cabin upgrade, Amtrak seats have legroom that puts airline economy to shame. Plus, dining and café cars exist. Slow? Yes. Boring? Never.