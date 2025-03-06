How Does Train Travel With Amtrak's USA Rail Pass Stack Up Against Europe's Legendary Eurail Pass?
If you want to get to your destination yesterday, air travel is the obvious choice. If you're feeling fancy and want to sip cocktails while someone else does the navigating, cruises are the way to go. But if you have the luxury of time and actually want to enjoy the journey, long-haul train travel is where it's at. And, surprisingly, a lot of Americans agree — it's often considered the best way to get around.
Amtrak, the U.S.'s version of a national rail system, may not be as iconic as Europe's Eurail, but it holds its own. Modeled after Eurail, Amtrak covers over 500 destinations, reaching nearly every U.S. state (minus South Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, and Hawaii), and even stretches into parts of Canada. And for those up for an adventure, the USA Rail Pass is a solid deal. At $499 (or as low as $299 during sales), it lets you take 10 rides — called "segments" — over 30 days, breaking down to just $30 to $50 per trip. The downside? There's no high-speed option, as the pass doesn't include access to Amtrak's Acela trains. But what it lacks in speed, it makes up for in breathtaking scenery. The California Zephyr, for instance, running from Chicago to San Francisco, showcases the Rockies and Sierra Nevada, while the Coast Starlight from Seattle to Los Angeles treats passengers to sweeping views of the Pacific coastline. With unforgettable views like these, it's anything but dull.
And if you're worried about comfort for those lengthy rides, don't be. Even without a sleeper cabin upgrade, Amtrak seats have legroom that puts airline economy to shame. Plus, dining and café cars exist. Slow? Yes. Boring? Never.
When it comes to train travel experience, the Eurail Pass is still the clear winner
While the Amtrak USA Rail Pass isn't exactly chopped liver, the Eurail still reigns supreme when it comes to bang for your buck and overall experience. For starters, Amtrak lets you explore two countries at most (granted, the U.S. is massive), while Eurail gives you access to 33 different countries. Eurail also offers a wider range of pass options, but the most popular are the Global Passes. The $303 option lets you travel for seven days within a month, while the $355 pass gives you ten days within two months. There are also Flexi and Continuous passes, starting at $225 for four travel days and going up to $760 for three months of unlimited train-hopping.
But before you start picturing yourself effortlessly zipping across Europe, there's a catch: booking fees. Expect to pay around €10 ($11) for domestic, €15 ($16) for international, and €20 ($21) for overnight train bookings on average — plus additional reservation fees that vary by country and train type. The upside? You get access to high-speed trains, which is a game-changer. Major city routes, like Paris to Amsterdam, take just 3-4 hours (even without the high-speed option), while some Amtrak routes drag on for more than a day.
When it comes to scenery, comparing Eurail and Amtrak is like comparing apples and oranges — both great, just different. But if the snow-capped Alps and glaciers on Switzerland's Bernina Express sound like your thing, Eurail has you covered. Prefer coastal landscapes? The Cinque Terre trains in Italy serve up stunning views. On top of that, Eurail trains tend to be more modern, with Wi-Fi, touchless doors, power outlets, and better dining options. And if you're feeling bougie, first-class upgrades are always an option.