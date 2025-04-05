Situated Between Portland And Eugene Is A Quirky Oregon Town With Antiques, Cafes, And Movie Fame
Brownsville, Oregon has an ordinary sounding name. Trust us: it is anything but. Tucked neatly between Portland and Eugene, Brownsville is a quirky little town filled with antique shops, museums, historic buildings, and vibrant cafés. It is also movie famous. One of the best movies of the 1980s held much of its principal filming in Brownsville. That film just so happens to be "Stand By Me," which was an Oscar nominee in 1987 and is a coming of age tale based on the novella, "The Body," by Stephen King. If you've seen the movie, you will likely recognize some of the filming locations around town. However, this isn't all Brownsville has to offer.
As part of Oregon's scenic and premier Willamette Valley wine region, Brownsville was founded in 1846 by pioneers who came west on the fabled Oregon Trail. These settlers established the town on the banks of the Calapooia River which, along with the arrival of the railroad, brought prosperity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Today, Brownsville retains a small town feel with a welcoming atmosphere to travelers from all over. Only one and a half hours south of Portland, and 30 minutes north from Eugene, Brownsville is an easy drive from the airport in either of these major cities. For lodging, short-term vacation rentals are a great choice. Another option is to camp at the nearby Pioneer Park. Once you're settled, your adventure can really begin.
Sip local coffee and browse antiques in Downtown Brownsville
On your first morning in Brownsville, swing by Randy's Main Street Coffee for breakfast. Portland may be Oregon's biggest, trendiest city where you can find some of the best coffee in the United States, but Randy's has the kind of hometown, local flair you came to Brownsville for. Centrally located on Main Street, Randy's is known for serving up hot cups of freshly brewed local coffee, homemade pastries, bagels, sandwiches, soups, and its ever popular cinnamon rolls. It's a great place to fuel up before you hit the town for some antique shopping.
Janky Bird on Spaulding Avenue is an offbeat store with a great mix of vintage furniture, tableware, belt buckles, candy bowls, and other oddities. Cigar and pipe smokers will enjoy the store's selection of premium cigars, estate pipes, and tobacco. For a more quaint atmosphere, head over to North Main Street to visit Isabella's Pioneer Market Antiques and Mercantile. There you'll find a collection of furniture, table lamps, flatware, rugs, and various other vintage items. However, if you really love antiques, then you should visit Brownsville in August for their annual Antique Faire and Vintage Car Show. Over 70 vendors from across the country gather in Pioneer Park at this time to showcase and sell their collections. Live music and food is also available, so you can easily spend all day at the fair without going hungry.
Visit the 'Stand By Me' filming locations and more in Brownsville
Not much has changed about the layout of Brownsville, Oregon since the town was founded. Many of the historic buildings still stand, offering the charms of a bygone era. It's exactly this charm that drew director Rob Reiner to shoot his 1986 classic film "Stand By Me" in Brownsville. Although the town is called "Castle Rock" in the movie, several seminal moments were captured along Brownsville's historic Main Street and side alleys. Stop by the Linn County Historical Museum to grab a walking tour route of the film locations in town – including the alley of the infamous accidental gunshot. Also, major fans of the movie should watch out for the annual Stand By Me Day in July.
If there is one thing you should see in Brownsville above anything else, it is The Living Rock Studio. A completely unique structure built out of 800 tons of local rock, crystals, and agate, the Living Rock Studio also displays unique artwork, historical artifacts, stained glass, and photos that have been donated by hundreds of visitors and volunteers over the years. If you've scheduled more time on your Willamette Valley trip, we recommend checking out nearby McMinnville, which is a charming little town billed as the friendliest in all Oregon. However, as you've seen, there is enough to do in Brownsville to fill up an entire vacation on its own.