Situated Between Portland And Eugene Is A Quirky Oregon Town With Antiques, Cafes, And Movie Fame

Brownsville, Oregon has an ordinary sounding name. Trust us: it is anything but. Tucked neatly between Portland and Eugene, Brownsville is a quirky little town filled with antique shops, museums, historic buildings, and vibrant cafés. It is also movie famous. One of the best movies of the 1980s held much of its principal filming in Brownsville. That film just so happens to be "Stand By Me," which was an Oscar nominee in 1987 and is a coming of age tale based on the novella, "The Body," by Stephen King. If you've seen the movie, you will likely recognize some of the filming locations around town. However, this isn't all Brownsville has to offer.

As part of Oregon's scenic and premier Willamette Valley wine region, Brownsville was founded in 1846 by pioneers who came west on the fabled Oregon Trail. These settlers established the town on the banks of the Calapooia River which, along with the arrival of the railroad, brought prosperity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Today, Brownsville retains a small town feel with a welcoming atmosphere to travelers from all over. Only one and a half hours south of Portland, and 30 minutes north from Eugene, Brownsville is an easy drive from the airport in either of these major cities. For lodging, short-term vacation rentals are a great choice. Another option is to camp at the nearby Pioneer Park. Once you're settled, your adventure can really begin.