Texas' Trendiest Riverside Destination Boasts Boutique Shops, Gourmet Eats, And Vibrant Events
When it comes to Texas cities, San Antonio holds a special place in the hearts of both natives and tourists alike. Not only is it the home of the world-famous Alamo, but the city also thrives with attractions and amenities you can't find anywhere else. Plus, San Antonio has the highest amount of free things to do in America, including the historic Pearl District.
Nestled in a small corner of the city where Highway 281 and I-35 meet, the Pearl hasn't always been such a trendy riverside destination. But, thanks to investments from various businesses and the city itself, the district has transformed into a must-visit locale for anyone coming to mid-Texas. Compared to the San Antonio Riverwalk, which is considered one of the "most overrated tourist traps in the world," the Pearl is much more laid-back and not nearly as "touristy." So, pack some sunscreen and a pocket fan — it's time to discover what this other riverside district has to offer.
A brief introduction to the Pearl District in San Antonio, Texas
The Pearl District gets its name from a beloved local beer company. The original brewhouse was built in 1894 and the company took over roughly 23 acres of land for its operations. By 1916, Pearl Brewing Company — then called the San Antonio Brewing Association — became the largest brewery in Texas, changing its name to the now iconic Pearl in 1952.
Unfortunately, brewing operations stopped in 2001 and the area's future was uncertain. Thankfully, the city of San Antonio had big plans for the district, and development started shortly after Pearl shuttered its doors. In 2009, the Pearl Farmers Market began. Today, the market draws roughly 45 vendors within a 150-mile radius. In 2011, the Amphitheater at Pearlopened, bringing outdoor concerts to the riverside. By 2015, brewing came back to the district with Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery.
In addition to these features, the Pearl also has its own park with a splash pad, an apartment complex, and numerous boutiques and restaurants. Some notable standouts include live music at Jazz TX, the diverse vendor selection at Food Hall at Bottling, and the craft burgers at Boiler House at Pearl. For shopping, the best stores are in the old Pearl Brewery building, where you can find clothes, gifts, home goods, shoes, and much more.
Planning your next getaway to the Pearl
Getting to the Pearl District is easy from San Antonio's international airport, located just 10 minutes away by car. Alternatively, you can fly into Austin and drive just under two hours to reach the city. Once you're in the Pearl District, you can opt to stay onsite at the Hotel Emma or at one of the many chain hotels and resorts throughout San Antonio.
The Pearl hosts exciting events throughout the year, so you may want to plan your trip accordingly. Beyond the weekly farmers market, you can enjoy live music and attend holiday-related events. San Antonio gets around 250 sunny days every year, so it's always a great time to visit. That said, summers can get pretty sweltering, so make sure to plan for the dry Texas heat.
The Pearl District is also a great place from which to venture out and explore the rest of the city. The city's famous River Walk and the Alamo are about two miles south. The San Antonio Botanical Garden, a world-class garden renowned for its botanical diversity, is located just under two miles in the opposite direction. But, no matter what you plan to do or see in San Antonio, the Pearl should be at the top of your list.