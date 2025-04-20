Texas' Trendiest Riverside Destination Boasts Boutique Shops, Gourmet Eats, And Vibrant Events

When it comes to Texas cities, San Antonio holds a special place in the hearts of both natives and tourists alike. Not only is it the home of the world-famous Alamo, but the city also thrives with attractions and amenities you can't find anywhere else. Plus, San Antonio has the highest amount of free things to do in America, including the historic Pearl District.

Nestled in a small corner of the city where Highway 281 and I-35 meet, the Pearl hasn't always been such a trendy riverside destination. But, thanks to investments from various businesses and the city itself, the district has transformed into a must-visit locale for anyone coming to mid-Texas. Compared to the San Antonio Riverwalk, which is considered one of the "most overrated tourist traps in the world," the Pearl is much more laid-back and not nearly as "touristy." So, pack some sunscreen and a pocket fan — it's time to discover what this other riverside district has to offer.