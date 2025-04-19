Utah's 'Eye Of Sinbad' Is An Easy-To-Reach Secret Petroglyph Cave With Unique Dramatic Features
With its five acclaimed national parks and gorgeous mountain scenery, Utah boasts some of the most iconic shots of the American West. Images like Arches National Park's Delicate Arch and Zion National Park's Angels Landing are among the most recognizable scenes in the American National Park System. But Utah is a large state with a vast, epic landscape, and it has plenty of amazing secrets to share with travelers willing to look hard enough. From cozy coffee shops with epic views just outside of Zion National Park to the sizable, rugged wilderness of the Grand Staircase-Escalante region, Utah has hidden gems that don't get nearly the same size crowds as its most popular national park sites. One particularly worthwhile Utah gem is a stunning geological wonder known as the Wild Horse Window.
Wild Horse Window (AKA the "Eye of Sinbad") is a unique combination of a natural cave and a large rocky bridge of the kind found in the much more famous Arches National Park. This unusual phenomenon easily matches any national park attraction for sheer spectacle. But the hike to Wild Horse Window is also a breathtaking tour of one of Utah's most underrated areas, complete with extraordinary views of rocky landscapes and snowcapped mountains in the background. And though Wild Horse Window itself lies in a remote stretch of federal land, the trail extends into one of Utah's most memorable state parks!
Wild Horse Window is a hidden Utah treasure
Between its "Mighty Five" national parks, Utah has plenty of additional public lands with superb spots to explore. For example, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument has a pair of connected slot canyons that make an unforgettable adventure through the Utah backcountry. Wild Horse Window is located in an even more underrated public land preserve called the Muddy Creek Wilderness, a complex wilderness study overseen by the Bureau of Land Management near the town of Hanksville.
Muddy Creek Wilderness contains pretty much all of the distinctive geological and ecological features that make Utah such an attractive outdoor destination. However, Wild Horse Window is arguably the epicenter of the area's intricate natural beauty. The "window" is a natural skylight in a cave within the larger canyon, formed by the natural rocky bridges overhead. For many visitors, this window to the blue skies above resembles an eye, earning it the alternative title of the "Eye of Sinbad." The cave, rock bridge, and natural skylight are all notable sights to behold. But you might also be able to find some ancient petroglyphs etched into the cave walls by the region's Native Americans centuries ago!
The main trail to get to Wild Horse Window is about 1.8 miles long and can normally be completed in around 50 minutes to an hour. However, do note that the trail, despite its relatively short length, contains very little shade, which can be somewhat hazardous in the hot Utah sun. The terrain can also be pretty rough at points, despite limited elevation gain, so if you're interested in visiting Wild Horse Window, you should be prepared for a moderately challenging hike.
Wild Horse Window showcases one of Utah's most underrated regions
Beyond Wild Horse Window, the Muddy Creek Wilderness is a strange yet enchanting landscape forged by the Muddy Creek carving a deep and intricate canyon system through a cluster of distinctive mesas and other geological formations. The complex of canyons, mesas, and waterways surrounding Wild Horse Window is part of a larger geological formation known as the San Rafael Reef. Also known as the San Rafael Swell, this natural "reef" is a large upheaval in the Earth's crust marked by prominent sandstone formations and intricate sagebrush forests. The addition of the harsh Utah elements has carved the reef into a complex of mesas, buttes, and pinnacles just like you'd find in Utah's national parks, only without the large crowds. The Wild Horse Window Trail provides an incredible tour through this secret landscape, including one of Utah's best state parks!
Though most of the trail goes through federal land, the trailhead begins within the boundaries of Goblin Valley State Park. Known for its jaw-dropping collection of hoodoos (here known affectionately as "goblins") and other unusual rock formations, Goblin Valley State Park is one of the West's best state parks for outdoor adventures. Goblin Valley is also a great place to camp overnight during your visit to Wild Horse Window, with 24 designated campsites and even two reservable yurts! And with the Wild Horse Window Trailhead being about a four-hour drive from Salt Lake City, an overnight stay in the wilderness may be your best bet for an immersive trip!