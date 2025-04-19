Utah's 'Eye Of Sinbad' Is An Easy-To-Reach Secret Petroglyph Cave With Unique Dramatic Features

Between its "Mighty Five" national parks, Utah has plenty of additional public lands with superb spots to explore. For example, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument has a pair of connected slot canyons that make an unforgettable adventure through the Utah backcountry. Wild Horse Window is located in an even more underrated public land preserve called the Muddy Creek Wilderness, a complex wilderness study overseen by the Bureau of Land Management near the town of Hanksville.

Muddy Creek Wilderness contains pretty much all of the distinctive geological and ecological features that make Utah such an attractive outdoor destination. However, Wild Horse Window is arguably the epicenter of the area's intricate natural beauty. The "window" is a natural skylight in a cave within the larger canyon, formed by the natural rocky bridges overhead. For many visitors, this window to the blue skies above resembles an eye, earning it the alternative title of the "Eye of Sinbad." The cave, rock bridge, and natural skylight are all notable sights to behold. But you might also be able to find some ancient petroglyphs etched into the cave walls by the region's Native Americans centuries ago!

The main trail to get to Wild Horse Window is about 1.8 miles long and can normally be completed in around 50 minutes to an hour. However, do note that the trail, despite its relatively short length, contains very little shade, which can be somewhat hazardous in the hot Utah sun. The terrain can also be pretty rough at points, despite limited elevation gain, so if you're interested in visiting Wild Horse Window, you should be prepared for a moderately challenging hike.