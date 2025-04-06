This Pair Of Connected Canyons In Utah Are A 'One-Two Punch' Of Scenic Cliffs, Red Rocks, And Adventure

The Grand Canyon, being "grand," gets all of the attention in the category of "amazing Southwestern canyon hikes." But the complex and rugged deserts of Arizona and Utah have plenty of otherworldly canyon alternatives to the world-famous behemoth in Grand Canyon National Park. And while large canyons are found across the country, the unique geology of the Southwestern United States creates canyons that look much different from what you'll find elsewhere. In particular, the fiery red sandstone of Arizona and Utah frequently forms narrow, yet mesmerizing, passageways known as slot canyons. Most famously, Arizona's colorful and dreamlike Antelope Canyon has long been a popular day trip from Las Vegas. But while Antelope Canyon can be difficult (and expensive) to access, Utah's lesser-known Peek-a-Boo and Spooky Gulch Canyons offer equally impressive slot canyon scenery on a much more manageable hiking route.

The "one-two punch" of the Peek-a-Boo and Spooky Gulch canyon hikes offers visitors one of the most colorful, thrilling, and photogenic hikes in all of Utah. Not only do both of these canyons display the same kind of otherworldly geology as the more famous Antelope Canyon, but they're also much less challenging to visit. The total loop trail linking both canyons can usually be completed in around three to four hours. Altogether, the Peek-a-Boo and Spooky Gulch Canyon trail is a convenient, manageable day hike that also provides one-of-a-kind immersion into one of the most remote and rugged regions of Utah.